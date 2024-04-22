Samsung's S90C OLED is our best-rated TV, and it just crashed to a new record-low price

Thanks to the recent release of Samsung's newest flagship TVs, the retailer is slashing prices on its older model displays, including the highly rated S90C OLED. Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV is now on sale for $1,499.99 (it was $2,599.99), a new record-low price, and an incredible deal for TechRadar's best-rated TV.

We awarded this TV five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.

The Samsung S90C OLED is ranked as TechRadar's best TV, thanks to its exceptional picture, impressive performance, and excellent gaming support. Today's deal from Samsung is the lowest price we've ever seen, making this TV a no-brainer if you're looking for a new OLED display.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $839 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $839. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.



You can also get the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,479

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,999.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,496.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is getting its first-time discount, on sale for $2,499.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for a new record-low price of $2,199.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

