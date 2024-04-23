There are some huge discounts on Samsung gaming monitors right now - perfect for PS5, Xbox, and PC

If you're after a top gaming monitor for PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC (or heck, even Nintendo Switch) then you can never go wrong with a Samsung monitor.
As a result, the brand's gaming monitors can be some of the most sought-after in the market - and these price cuts today will help anyone who's been eyeing up a panel upgrade. From near-record-low prices to a whole $1,000 off one model, there's a bunch of great monitor deals live right now that are perfect for gaming.
The first, and most bombastic deal is the 2nd generation Samsung Ark curved monitor - a 55-inch behemoth - having a grand slashed from its price tag, and dropping to $1,999.99 at Samsung (was $2,999.99). This isn't quite a record low but it's the lowest since early March, and a heck of a discount.
If you're after that glorious 4K resolution but need something a bit smaller, perhaps for a console-and-PC desk setup, then there are discounts on both the Neo G8 and Neo G7 which offer smaller screen sizes. The 43-inch Neo G7 is down to $590.20 at Amazon right now (was $999.99), which is its lowest since early March, and the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 is at $899.99 at Samsung (was $1,299.99). The latter is not a stranger to that particular price point but it hasn't been lower than that for a good few weeks now.
Lastly, if you're on a budget or just after a simple, quality 1080p monitor then the 27-inch Odyssey G32A is down to $188.09 at Amazon (was $229.99). A decent price, though it was lower a few days ago, sadly.
Samsung Ark Gen 2 55" 4K gaming monitor: was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung
Save $1,000 - A huge saving on this one-and-done gaming screen from Samsung takes it down to a near-record low price. The huge screen has got everything that makes Samsung monitors awesome, including a 1000R curve, Multi View tech for lots of devices, and a beautiful Quantum Mini-LED screen.
Price check: Amazon - $1,999.99 | Best Buy - $1,999.99
UK price: Amazon - £2,079.20 with code 4MON (expires April 23)
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K gaming monitor: was $999.99 now $590.20 at Amazon
Save $410 - Brining the size down a little bit, but still offering an immersion-enhancing experience, the 43-inch Neo G7 is down to its lowest price since March. It offers all the premium specs you need for a speedy and beautiful gaming experience, no matter your platform.
Price check: Samsung - $599.99
UK price: Amazon - £753.47
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K gaming monitor: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Samsung
Save $400 - This 32-inch beaut has been a bit lower in price this year but is still super value at this point. Often considered as one of the best 4K gaming monitors by the industry, this is one to get if you've been after a curved 32-inch 4K beast.
Price check: Amazon - $899.99 | Best Buy - $899.99
UK price: Amazon - £1,199.99
Samsung Odyssey G32A 1080p gaming monitor: was $229.99 now $188.09 at Amazon
Save $41 - If you're looking for something slightly cheaper or a speedy Full HD screen instead of a 4K beast, then Samsung still has you covered with its 27-inch Odyssey G32A monitor. Not quite a lowest-ever price but it looks like the cheapest you can get it for right now and is certainly a great value option.
Price check: Samsung - $189.99 | Best Buy - $189.99
UK price: Samsung - £159
More gaming monitor deals
If these aren't quite what you're after, or you want to spread your net wider across the best monitors for PS5, best monitors for Xbox Series X, and the best gaming monitors generally, then check out the latest, lowest prices below on a bunch of top panels.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a freelance writer on tech, gaming hardware, video games, gardens, and landscapes and is crowdfunding a book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now too.