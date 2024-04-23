There are some huge discounts on Samsung gaming monitors right now - perfect for PS5, Xbox, and PC

If you're after a top gaming monitor for PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC (or heck, even Nintendo Switch) then you can never go wrong with a Samsung monitor.

As a result, the brand's gaming monitors can be some of the most sought-after in the market - and these price cuts today will help anyone who's been eyeing up a panel upgrade. From near-record-low prices to a whole $1,000 off one model, there's a bunch of great monitor deals live right now that are perfect for gaming.

The first, and most bombastic deal is the 2nd generation Samsung Ark curved monitor - a 55-inch behemoth - having a grand slashed from its price tag, and dropping to $1,999.99 at Samsung (was $2,999.99). This isn't quite a record low but it's the lowest since early March, and a heck of a discount.

If you're after that glorious 4K resolution but need something a bit smaller, perhaps for a console-and-PC desk setup, then there are discounts on both the Neo G8 and Neo G7 which offer smaller screen sizes. The 43-inch Neo G7 is down to $590.20 at Amazon right now (was $999.99), which is its lowest since early March, and the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 is at $899.99 at Samsung (was $1,299.99). The latter is not a stranger to that particular price point but it hasn't been lower than that for a good few weeks now.

Lastly, if you're on a budget or just after a simple, quality 1080p monitor then the 27-inch Odyssey G32A is down to $188.09 at Amazon (was $229.99). A decent price, though it was lower a few days ago, sadly.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K gaming monitor: was $999.99 now $590.20 at Amazon

Save $410 - Brining the size down a little bit, but still offering an immersion-enhancing experience, the 43-inch Neo G7 is down to its lowest price since March. It offers all the premium specs you need for a speedy and beautiful gaming experience, no matter your platform. Price check: Samsung - $599.99 UK price: Amazon - £753.47

More gaming monitor deals

If these aren't quite what you're after, or you want to spread your net wider across the best monitors for PS5, best monitors for Xbox Series X, and the best gaming monitors generally, then check out the latest, lowest prices below on a bunch of top panels.