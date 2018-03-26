The best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals in March 2018

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 became the most expensive smartphone from the Korean tech giants when it was unveiled last August. But prices bottomed out around the January sales period (quelle surprise), went up rather a lot and have now fallen again - probably something to do with the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Galaxy Note 8 deals are a much cheaper alternative to the new big-screened Samsung flagship phone.

The Note 8 is still never going to be your go-to option if you're on a tight budgetm however. It's a Goliath of a smartphone, both in terms of sheer size and internal power. It's got the screen size and specification smarts to be a competitor to the much lauded iPhone X and that doesn't come cheap. But there are now some excellent Note 8 deals floating around. Check out our comparison chart and handpicked favourite Note 8 deals below.

It might seem a tad unfair, but we can't not mention the Galaxy Note 7 debacle when talking about its successor. Samsung's 2016 aborted project due to overheating and fire risks means that we've had to wait two years for a fully functioning Note-branded phablet from the South Korean tech behemoth. But we can now move forward from that chapter in tech history - the Note 8 is well and truly here!

See also: Galaxy S8 deals | iPhone X deals | Best mobile phone deals | Galaxy Note 8 SIM free / Unlocked | SIM only deals | Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review

The best Galaxy Note 8 deals in the UK today:

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £142.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

This fantastic O2 Galaxy Note 8 deal just absolutely flew into our top spot - a much needed boost since the network's quadruple data deals dissipated. 30GB is tonnes of data to play with upfront and £40 per month is excellent for all that data and all-you-can-eat calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £1102.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £109.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

This is easily the cheapest way you can buy the Galaxy Note 8 on EE at the moment. 10GB is a pleasant amount of data to have on the go each month and there's unlimited everything else. The monthly bills of £43 are around the lowest you'll see without having to splash £200+ upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1142.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £110 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

Well we did have a terrific exclusive deal on Vodafone's ever-present 16GB tariff, but that's now come to an end and so you have to pay almost £100 more to get the same data. Sorry. But when you look around at what's available for chunky data on the Note 8 from other networks, this still isn't too bad. Total cost over 24 months is £1142 View this Note 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £79 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £75pm

Well helloooooooooo big spender! We know you're not going to be deterred by our warnings of the price and suggestions of going for 30GB instead - you want all-you-can-eat, and you want it now. Three is the only network that can offer uncapped data, so you have no option but to sign up with this deal. Total cost over 24 months is £1879 View this deal direct from Three

Should I get the Galaxy Note 8 SIM free?

You must be somebody after our own heart. Always looking to see how you can trim a few pounds off your new favourite gadget. As you probably know, you can now pick up cheap SIM only deals for as little as £4 a month, which could make it worth buying a SIM and handset separately.

Well the Galaxy Note 8's RRP is £869. Even if you get the cheapest SIM card (usually around £4 a month for 500MB data), that would still cost almost £1,000 over the two years. You're probably better cranking up the upfront cost in our price comparison chart above, imposing a low maximum for monthlies and finding a cheaper deal in the long run.

To get the best price on your new SIM free Galaxy, you can head to our cheapest unlocked Note 8 deals page.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review and key specifications

Massive in dimensions and quality

Screen size: 6.3-inches | Resolution: 2960 x 1440 Quad HD+ | Rear camera: 12MP dual lens | Weight: 195g | OS: Android 7.1.1 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128/256GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3300mAh

Incredible Infinity display

Best Samsung camera on a phone

So powerful

Battery life could be better

Wondering what all the fuss is about? Well the fervour for the Note 8 is probably doubled due to the fact that the Note 7 was pulled from shelves soon after release. But it doesn't take more than one look at the Note 8 to see that it justifies the hype.

The huge 6.3-inch ‘Infinity Display,’ is gorgeous to look at, the 6GB RAM innards go like a train and there are two best-in-class rear cameras. It's expensive, but we think the Note 8 is worth it.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review

Now let's break down the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals by network...

Best Galaxy Note 8 deal on EE this month

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £109.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

This is the cheapest way you can buy the Galaxy Note 8 on EE at the moment. 10GB is a pleasant amount of data to have on the go each month and there's unlimited everything else. The monthly bills of £43 are around the lowest you'll see without having to splash £200+ upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1142.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £69.95 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

EE was struggling for a long time with big data deals on the Note 8, but this relatively new tariff makes the landscape look a lot prettier. It brings the monthly cost under the £50-mark and the upfront spend is no great hardship either. Plus, we have an exclusive offer going with Direct Mobiles whereby you get a free 3000mAh portable battery charger if you enter the code TECHPOWER at the checkout.. Total cost over 24 months is £1221.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Direct Mobiles

Best Galaxy Note 8 deal on O2 this month

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £354.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm

Miraculously, you can get a Note 8 plan on contract and pay less than £30 per month. Well, we suppose it's only miraculous if you can afford the rather excessive upfront cost. But if you can, you'll get to be very smug about your £27 bills every month and the total two year cost comes down to a smidge more than a grand. Total cost over 24 months is £1002.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £142.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

This fantastic O2 Galaxy Note 8 deal just absolutely flew into our top spot - a much needed boost since the network's quadruple data deals dissipated. 30GB is tonnes of data to play with upfront and £40 per month is excellent for all that data and all-you-can-eat calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £1102.99 View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Best Galaxy Note 8 deal on Vodafone this month

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £110 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm

Well we did have a terrific exclusive deal on Vodafone's ever-present 16GB tariff, but that's now come to an end and so you have to pay almost £100 more to get the same data. Sorry. But when you look around at what's available for chunky data on the Note 8 from other networks, this still isn't too bad. Total cost over 24 months is £1142 View this Note 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | FREE upfront | 32GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

This Vodafone plan on the Note 8 is good news if you were after a big data deal. It's actually one of the best around with 30GB+ of data allowance - and even better still now that the upfront cost has been removed completely. Total cost over 24 months is £1176 View this Note 8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Best Galaxy Note 8 deals on Three this month

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £59.99 upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

So far, Three hasn't been able to compete very well on the Galaxy Note 8 - we'd imagine that they will come cheaper in time. For now, this is the least expensive option you can go for if you're wedded to the numerical network. Total cost over 24 months is £1211.99 View this Note 8 deal at Buymobiles