Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Walmart: Preorder today and save up to $150

If you're looking to snag a deal on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 10, then you've come to the right place. Walmart is offering up to $150 in credits to spend at the Samsung Store when you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10 Plus. This offer is for an unlocked Galaxy Note 10 smartphone and ends on August 22.



The Note 10 is Samsung's newest galaxy smartphone that will officially go on sale August 23. The Note 10 is smaller and thinner than the Note 9, featuring a 6.3-inch display with a Full HD resolution. The Note 10 packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and provides a 3,500mAh battery that claims to last all day.



If you're looking for a bigger phone and more storage, then the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the one for you. The S10 Plus features a 6.8-inch display that fills your entire hand and packs 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S10 Plus includes your options of 256GB or 512GB of storage and provides an impressive 4,300mAh battery.



This limited-time offer from Walmart gets you a $100 Samsung store credit when you pre-order the Galaxy Note 10 and a $150 credit with the Note 10 Plus. After you receive your Galaxy phone, you'll download the Samsung app to register for the promotion. Once you're approved a code for the Samsung credit will be emailed to you within six to eight weeks.

