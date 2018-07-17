Samsung 970 EVO 500GB PCIe SSD gets price cut to £140

One of the best ways to give your PC or laptop a major speed boost is to use an M.2 PCIe solid state drive, and one of the best ones on the market, the Samsung 970 EVO, has had a price cut for Amazon Prime Day.

This drive is much faster than traditional hard drives, and is speedier than SATA SSDs as well, so if you install Windows 10 on one, your PC will really fly.

With a price cut to £140, down from an RRP of £193.79, it shows that Amazon still has some great deals even in the final hours of Prime Day.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

Samsung 970 EVO 500GB PCIe SSD | was £158.99 now £140.20 at Amazon

This super-speedy SSD has had a decent price cut, making it a fantastic upgrade for your PC. This deal is live until just before midnight, July 17.View Deal