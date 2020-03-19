When is the next episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12, and who's the next guest judge?

Are you ready to see the best woman win? RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 episode 4 is coming before this weekend. The next episode of the reality TV phenomenon continues this Friday in the US, and this Saturday in the UK. Below, we'll explain exactly when you can watch the next dramatic episode, and who this week's guest judge is.

Viewers have been introduced to contestants Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan Sport, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie (who's been disqualified from the finale) and Widow Von'Du. Guest judges for the season were announced ahead of airdate – below, so keep reading hennies as we'll explain who's up this week.

So if you're ready to sissy that walk, make sure you check out our guide on how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 online to make sure you don't miss a single episode. Here, then, is what we know about RuPaul's next episode.

When is RuPaul's drag race season 12 episode 3 released?

Hey squirrel friends, RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 episode 4 airs on VH1 on Friday March 20 at 8PM ET/7PM Central in the US. You can also stream it directly on VH1's website if you've got your cable provider details.

In the UK, Netflix has the rights to new episodes, and you can watch them on Saturday mornings from 8am.

Who is the next guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race season 12?

🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 @oliviamunn joins the Ruvolution! 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈#DragRace premieres 2/28 at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/yilZV2ZTotFebruary 13, 2020

The next episode's guest judge is actress and comedian Leslie Jones, which was teased at the end of last week's episode. You can find the complete list of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 guest judges below:

Nicki Minaj (episode 1)

Robyn (episode 2)

Thandie Newton (episode 2)

Olivia Munn (episode 3)

Leslie Jones (episode 4)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Chaka Khan

Daisy Ridley

Daniel Franzese

Jeff Goldblum

Jonathan Bennett

Normani

Rachel Bloom

Whoopi Goldberg

Winnie Harlow

The next challenge for the queens is a fashion ball. You can get a preview of episode 4 below: