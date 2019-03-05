Red Dead Redemption 2 price gets a super rare discount - save $20 off the MSRP

If GTA V taught us anything, aside that Trevor can't be trusted with stuffed animals, it's that the Red Dead Redemption 2 price was going to take forever to come down. The most popular games from Rockstar continue to sell throughout the year, so there's little incentive for stores to come up with a good offer.

Which is why we were taken aback by today's deal, to be honest. We thought we'd be waiting even longer than this for a significant saving as the game's been enormously successful since its late October release. That hasn't stopped Walmart knocking a massive $20 off the previous price. That's right you can now get a new copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 for just $39.88 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has shifted millions of copies already, but perhaps Rockstar is extra keen to sweep up those holding out for a better deal sooner rather than later. And considering millions of players have flocked to free-to-play favourites like Fortnite, and more recently Apex Legends, you can perhaps see why Rockstar might have some tough competition on its hands for gamers' time.

We'd thoroughly recommend stepping into Arthur Morgan's boots though as this is one of Rockstar's finest achievements yet, and it looks absolutely stunning on a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X.