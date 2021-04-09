PS5 games start at just $9.99 in this weekend's Best Buy sale

Best Buy has just launched its 3-day sale, which means there are plenty of savings up for grabs this weekend. However, we've got our eye on several PS5 deals that are offering up particularly strong value right now. With prices starting at just $9.99, there are discounts for every gaming budget but you'll have to move fast, these PS5 deals end Sunday.

These offers range from PS4 games that have just received free PS5 upgrades to launch titles seeing significant reductions as the months roll on. Whether you're picking up a PS4 or PS5 game deal, then, you're always getting next-gen quality.

Top picks include The Outer Worlds for $19.99 (was $29.99), Immortals Fenyx Rising at a record low $29.99 price (was $59.99), and a rare $10 discount on Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - now available for $49.99.

Of course, there are plenty more PS5 deals up for grabs right now, and you'll find all the offers in this weekend's sale just below.

Today's best PS5 game deals

The Outer Worlds: $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Free PS5 upgrade: The Outer Worlds is now down to just $19.99 at Best Buy. That's a fantastic price for the widely celebrated planet hopping RPG adventure, especially considering those with a PS5 can upgrade to a cap-less framerate. Not only that, but Obsidian is still releasing new DLC for this title, with the Murder on Eridanos DLC landing last month.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Immortals Fenyx Rising has been discounted on and off over the last few months, but right now you can save $30 on the Ubisoft open world adventure. Immortals takes things in a new direction for Ubisoft, exploring the world and lore of Greek myth in an excellent, humorous series of trials to defeat Typhon.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Free PS5 upgrade - Yakuza: Like A Dragon is now available for $20 less thanks to Best Buy's PS5 deals this weekend. That means you can pick up the PS4 version of the game and use the free upgrade to enjoy PS5 quality enhancement on your next-gen console.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Free PS5 upgrade - Crash Bandicoot's PS5 upgrade came just last month, so if you've been waiting to get back into Sony's classic platforming franchise now's the time to do so. You're saving $10 at Best Buy this week, which is particularly impressive considering we haven't seen too many PS5 deals on this game so far.

