PS Plus games for June include Call of Duty: WW2 – available to download now

Sony is back with a bang for its PS Plus games for June, with Call of Duty: WW2 available to download from May 26 until July 6.

Many were disappointed by May’s offering of Farming Simulator 2019 and Cities: Skylines, which aren’t exactly blockbuster titles. Both games can also be considered rather niche, so having a popular household name such as Call of Duty to giveaway should sit better with gamers who subscribe to PS Plus.

Call of Duty: WW2, which was well-received by fans and critics alike, turns back the clock to revisit the grueling second world war. It marked a welcome change from the more recent outings in the series that revolved around futuristic warfare, and a return to form for Activision’s annual shooter as a whole.

PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26.We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXqMay 25, 2020

More on the way

Sony is keeping its cards close to its chest regarding the other free titles it has planned for June, but we’ll know more this week and will update this post accordingly. There has been a couple of rumors circulating that Spider-Man will be the other free title for June, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation to see if that’s true.

If you’re a PS Plus subscriber and would like to download either Farming Simulator 2019 or Cities: Skylines, you can grab both games before they leave rotation on June 1.