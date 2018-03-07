The best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals in March 2018

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is rapidly approaching its second birthday, which is great news for bargain hunters. You've probably seen the insanely-great Samsung Galaxy S9 or Note 8, but then also seen the prices and decided to see what else is on offer. Bag a Galaxy S7 deal and you'll get a fantastic phone for a reasonable price.

2016's Galaxy S7 - together with the bigger S7 Edge - is still a very good handset in its own right, sharing a lot of the battery management power and camera smarts from its successor the Galaxy S8. You can see a potted review under our top handpicked deals below and it's soooooo much cheaper than the newer Samsung smartphones.

You can easily get away with bills in the low twenties. Or, if you're prepared to part with a wedge at the outset, you can even get them below the £20 mark. And big data deals now come cheap, too. Excellent value when you consider that the S7 used to be one of the best phones around.

The top 5 best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals across all UK networks:

These tariffs below are what we think are the absolute best Galaxy S7 deals out there in the UK today. We've included contract plans from EE, O2 and Vodafone, but it's Three mobile that really has the stranglehold on this Samsung smartphone at the moment. Prices are extremely low these days.

Samsung Galaxy S7 | Vodafone | £130 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited mins and texts | 1GB data | £18 per month

Three virtually has a monopoly on cheap S7 deals now, but this Vodafone tariff from Mobiles.co.uk brings your monthly payments down to a wonderful £18 per month. That's extraordinary for a 2016 flagship phone. Use our exclusive 10OFF code to knock a tenner off the upfront price. But it's worth noting you only get 1GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £562 View this S7 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S7 | Three | £33.99 upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 8GB data | £25 per month

There used to be cheaper Galaxy S7 deals on Three. This is a little more, but the increased data allowance still makes it fantastic value on what remains one of the best Android phones out there. If we were buying the S7 right now, this is the deal we'd probably plump for - this or the 30GB tariff from Three below. Total cost over 24 months is £633.99 View this Galaxy S7 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S7 | O2 | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 12GB data | £32 per month

We know, we know - you're 100% committed to O2 and no amount of our 'but you can get the S7 cheaper on Three' protestations are going to change that. We understand. Well this is the best value way of doing so, and to be fair the price isn't too bad at the moment. 12GB data and unlimited everything else without a single thing to pay upfront and £40 cashback. Total cost over 24 months is £768 Get this cashback deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S7 | Vodafone | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited mins and texts | 16GB data | £30pm

This new tariff from Mobiles.co.uk means that Vodafone has become a little bit more competitive for Galaxy S7 deals. OK, so compared to Three, it's still lagging behind. But this improved bigger data plan isn't bad at all. It gives you 16GB of data and unlimited everything else for a well balanced combo of upfront spend and monthly bills. Total cost over 24 months is £785 Get this Galaxy S7 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S7 | Three | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and unlimited texts | £29pm

Three's smashing it up with high-data deals. So if you want the next best thing to unlimited, you might as well jump straight to 30GB. Considering it's only around £100 dearer than the cheapest deals over the two years, we'd be very tempted to go for this one - especially as you now get £15 cashback as well. Total cost over 24 months is £696 View this deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S7 review

As close to perfection as we'd seen from a smartphone

Screen size: 5.5-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 157g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3600mAh

Dazzling screen

Huge power

Fantastic camera

Easily picks up fingerprints

The Galaxy S6 definitely left some room for improvement and, thankfully, Samsung tinkered and tweaked the design to make one heck of a successor. The Galaxy S7 is iterative perfection - it doesn't reinvent the wheel, but Samsung clearly listened to the feedback and criticism to create a stand-out device.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy S7 review