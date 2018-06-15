Our staff’s favorite games from E3 2018

E3 is finally over and now is as good a time as any to look back on the spectacle that was the Electronic Entertainment Expo’s 24th year in existence. It was a year that brought us a boat load of trailers during Microsoft’s keynote, a heaping helping of Super Smash Bros Ultimate and one of the oddest Sony keynotes, well, ever.

Whatever else might’ve transpired this week, we were happy we were able to see all of the brilliant new games coming out later this year and beyond – the best of which we’ve rounded up for you below.

That said, what follows are our editors’ picks of the best games of E3 2018, a compilation of what we’ve seen on the ground here in Los Angeles, what we’ve seen at home during the keynotes and what we’ve caught in gameplay trailers online during the show. While we’re fresh out of fancy ribbons and decorative trophies, we’d instead like to give praise to the best of this year’s crop.

Whether these games come out next week, next month of next year, these are the titles shown off here at E3 that we think will be worth your time, attention - and, potentially, hard-earned cash - sometime down the road.