OnePlus 7 leaked renders offer more evidence of pop-up camera and no notch

In recent months, we’ve been learning more and more about what the OnePlus 7 could potentially look like and the features it may include, and with new leaked renders, we have an even better impression of this upcoming flagship handset.

Oft-reliable leaker, @OnLeaks , has shared a number of very official looking renders (via Pricebaba) of what appears to be the imminent OnePlus flagship, as well as a 360-degree video showing it off in all its glory.

As we’d previously predicted, the OnePlus 7 looks like it will have almost no bezels and get rid of the notch entirely, instead relegating the selfie camera to a small pop-up tab.

The rear of the device sports three camera sensors and a flash, likely in order to handle depth-of-field and wide-angle effects.

The handset’s other physical features remain largely unchanged from its predecessor (the OnePlus 6T ), with a USB-C port, single down-firing speaker, volume rocker, power button and alert slider.

As we have previously learned, the OnePlus 7 was the first phone to be confirmed to have 5G capabilities, thanks to its Qualcomm SnapDragon 855 chipset, although it likely won’t be featuring wireless charging .

There is little else known for certain about the OnePlus 7, but rumors are pointing toward a 6.5-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution that moves up from the company’s love of Full HD (hopefully to QHD or higher).

It’s also unlikely that the 8GB of RAM found in its predecessor will be downgraded, and the battery is probably going to have to be increased to cope with the new processing and display demands.

Unfortunately, all this points to a flagship phone that will cost considerably more than OnePlus has traditionally sold its handsets for, but we’ll have to wait for the official announcement for all to be revealed.