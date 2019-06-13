Nvidia Super RTX release date, news and rumors

Nvidia Turing has been around for nearly a year now, first revealed back in August 2018. And, now in the face of AMD Navi graphics cards being revealed, Nvidia seems to be ready to unleash 'Super' versions of its existing RTX lineup.

We first heard of these Nvidia 'Super' RTX graphics cards back in May, preceding Computex 2019, when Team Green released a cryptic teaser video for an untitled 'Super' GeForce product. However, when Computex came and went without a hint of any GeForce graphics processors (GPUs), we assumed these cards would appear at E3 2019, when AMD showed off the Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700.

But, rather than getting a contentious reveal at E3 2019, we started to see leaks suggesting that this 'Super' GeForce card would actually span the entire RTX lineup – from the RTX 2060 to the RTX 2080 Ti. We also started seeing rumors that the Nvidia Super RTX lineup would appear in mid-July, with an announcement on June 21.

Unfortunately, right now we don't have a ton of concrete Nvidia Super RTX information. However, we've been following PC components for years, so we've used our expertise to piece together all the speculation, rumors and scarce news in one spot. So, be sure to keep this page bookmarked, and we'll update it with any Nvidia Super RTX news that comes our way.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A refreshed Nvidia Turing graphics card lineup

A refreshed Nvidia Turing graphics card lineup When is it out? Rumored for July with a June announcement

Rumored for July with a June announcement What will it cost? TBD

Because Nvidia Super RTX graphics cards have yet to be officially announced, we don't really have an official release date. However, we've been hearing rumors that the Nvidia Super RTX cards would be announced on June 21, and according to the latest rumors from Videocardz, we'll see them hit the streets in mid-July.

Still, because these are unconfirmed rumors, we'd take them with a grain of salt. In truth, we won't know when these Nvidia Super RTX cards will be out, or even how many of them there will be, until Nvidia decides to tell us about them.

What we ultimately know is that these cards are more than likely real and in the works, with now multiple corroborating reports from reputable sources, like WccfTech and Tom's Hardware Germany.

Nvidia Super RTX price

Nvidia hasn't released pricing information yet, obviously, but word on the street is that the 'Super' iterations of the Nvidia GeForce RTX lineup will fall largely in line with the existing lineup. Prior RTX cards will get bumped down in price as a result.

For instance, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super will supposedly cost the same as the existing Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. We went ahead and listed the pricing for the current Nvidia GeForce RTX lineup below:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti: $1,199 (£1,099, AU$1,899)

$1,199 (£1,099, AU$1,899) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080: $799 (£749, AU$1,199)

$799 (£749, AU$1,199) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070: $599 (£569, AU$899)

$599 (£569, AU$899) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060: $349 (£329, AU$599)

Nvidia Super RTX specs

Back when we first saw that initial 'Super' tease from Nvidia, we automatically just assumed it was the video memory (VRAM) speed bump that's been rumored for months. This would be a bump in memory bandwidth from 14 Gigabits per second (Gbps) to 16Gbps – minor, but impactful.

However, when Wccftech came out with its leak in June, suggesting that every card from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 to the RTX 2080 Ti would get a massive spec bump, we had to take notice.

The idea here is that the RTX 2080 Ti would get an all-new (and, currently, unspecified), GPU, taking up the $1,199 (£1,099, AU$1,899) price point while the existing flagship would see a price cut. We don't know what that GPU will be, no one really does, but the Wccftech leak suggests that it's not simply a cut-down Quadro GPU.

This leak also suggests that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 would get the RTX 2080 Ti GPU, while getting a VRAM bump up to 11GB. Effectively making it an RTX 2080 Ti itself.

However, later, a video from Toms Hardware Germany suggested that the RTX 2080 Ti would not be among the new Nvidia Super RTX lineup. Instead, it would top out with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, which would get a boost to 3,072 CUDA cores from 2,944, alongside that VRAM speed bump we mentioned earlier.

If you don't feel like watching a video in German, we went ahead and listed out the Nvidia Super RTX cards leaked therein:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super: 3,072 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 16Gbps

3,072 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 16Gbps Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super: 2,560 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 14Gbps

2,560 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 14Gbps Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super: 2,176 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 @ 14 Gbps

What's interesting here, though, is that these are all cut-down versions of the GPUs above them in the existing Nvidia Turing product stack. Not only that, but the RTX 2060, which only has 6GB of GDDR6, sees a bump up to 8GB, giving it a more future-proof frame buffer.

At the end of the day, these are both unverified leaks, and while we think the latter is the more believable, we really just don't know for sure. Still, both of these leaks suggest a June 21 reveal, so we're hoping at least that is right. If so, we'll see what Nvidia RTX Super really is possibly very soon.

