Nintendo Switch deals: Pro Controller returns to lowest price yet at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals are becoming more and more common now that we're in the fourth year of the console's life. However, over the past couple of weeks, both Best Buy and Walmart returned their prices to the standard $70 MSRP dashing any hopes of grabbing a cheap docked gamepad.

However, Amazon has emerged as a hero this week, offering up the record low $59 sales price once more. That $10 saving makes for a triumphant return to the cheapest the official Nintendo controller has ever been, though we don't know how long that price will last this time around.

If you missed out on the Pro Controller deals of 2020, then, you'll find an excellent discount awaiting you here.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Pro Controller prices in your region.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is back down to its record low sales price at Amazon, with a $10 discount offering up the official gamepad for just $59. That's an excellent price if you're looking for a more traditional experience when your Switch console is docked.

View Deal

Browse all the latest cheap Nintendo Switch game deals

More Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

The alternative to Nintendo's classic-style Pro Controller is a Joy-Con pair. You're paying a little more for a set of these, however you are also doubling your multiplayer options and expanding your color library as well.

You'll find plenty more Joy-Con deals on a range of colors up for grabs this week, however this week's Nintendo Switch deals are also hitting Ring Fit Adventure prices as well. We're also tracking all the latest Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sales as well.