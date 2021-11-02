Need a cheap laptop? Dell's Inspiron 15 is on sale for just $342 ahead of Black Friday

Dell already has some seriously tempting early Black Friday deals (which it calls ‘Sneak Peeks’), and if you’re after a really cheap laptop which is amazing value, well, look no further.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 with Core i3-1115G4 processor has had its price reduced by no less than 40%, and with a $226 discount, it’s now available for $342.99.

This notebook actually falls under Dell’s current ‘fast shipping deals’, meaning that if you buy the machine today, you’ll get it with expedited shipping. Providing you order before 2pm CDT on a weekday, you can upgrade to free ‘Express shipping’ at checkout and the machine will be delivered on the very next day.

As mentioned, this Dell Inspiron laptop is built around one of Intel’s 11th-gen processors, a Core i3 model, although the catch is that this CPU is dual-core (but with 4-threads). In the modern age, dual-core chips are looking rather tired of course, but this Tiger Lake offering boosts to 4.1GHz and will do fine for basic everyday computing tasks.

You wouldn’t want to be throwing any demanding apps at this Core i3 silicon, of course, but then you wouldn’t expect a laptop at this price to be handling heavyweight apps.

The rest of the spec of the laptop is solid, with 8GB of DDR4 system RAM (running at 2666MHz) and a 128GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch display is an anti-glare screen with a Full HD resolution.

It doesn’t hurt that this Dell notebook looks decent as well, with reasonably trim bezels around the screen, and a decent-sized keyboard and trackpad. For the money, it’s difficult to go wrong with this one if you want a solid workhorse of a laptop for everyday computing tasks like browsing and word processing. Make sure you check out our Dell Black Friday deals roundup for more great offers.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Image Dell Inspiron 15 3000, Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $568.99 $342.99 at Dell

This 15.6-inch laptop is a decently smart looking portable which ticks all the boxes for a daily workhorse of a portable, and with $226 off, which represents a chunky 40% discount – plus free next day shipping – it’s a bit of a steal.

View Deal

More Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals