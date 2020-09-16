Microsoft Surface Pro X might be getting a major refresh to counter Apple’s ARM-based MacBooks

Microsoft is reportedly planning an update to its ARM-powered Surface Pro X in a bid to compete with Apple’s rumored 12-inch MacBook.

The so-called Surface Pro X 2 will be updated to include Microsoft’s SQ2 processor, Windows Central claims, which will likely be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G. The report notes that it’s not yet clear whether Microsoft will take advantage of the platform's built-in 5G support, but if it does, the Surface Pro X 2 could arrive as the company’s first device to support the connectivity standard.



Microsoft is also rumored to planning a new "platinum" color option for the updated Surface Pro X, bringing the device in-line with its Intel-powered Surface laptops. This color variant has been available on the standard Surface Pro since the introduction of the Surface Pro 3.

New Type Covers are also on the way, according to Windows Central, which has heard from its source that we’ll likely see a variety of new Type Cover colors to complement the new platinum Surface Pro X variant.

Beyond its refreshed innards and new color options, the new Surface Pro X reportedly won't feature any significant design changes. That likely means we can expect to see the same slim design as the original and the same 13-inch display.

The rumored Microsoft Surface Pro X 2 will reportedly launch in October, a month before Apple is expected to show off its first ARM-powered device in the form of a new 12-inch MacBook. According to rumors, this device will pack the same A14 Bionic CPU that powers the new iPad Air and will be used in the upcoming iPhone 12 models.

A new Surface Pro X won’t be the only device that turns up to Microsoft’s unconfirmed Surface event in October, according to Windows Central.

The report also adds weight to earlier rumors that Microsoft will launch an entry-level version of the Surface Laptop, codenamed ‘Sparti’, that will allegedly sport a 12.5-inch display and a 10th-generation Intel processor.