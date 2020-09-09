Apple Silicon leak suggests rumored 12-inch MacBook is on track for 2020 launch

Apple’s ARM-based A14X processor, which will allegedly power the next-generation iPad Pro and rumored 12-inch MacBook, will enter mass production later this year, DigiTimes reports.

The report claims that Apple will kick off production of the 5nm processor starting in the fourth quarter of 2020, with TSMC expected to fabricate between 5,000 and 6,000 wafers per month.

According to the report's sources, Apple's 12-inch MacBook will reportedly use the A14X processor, which is based on the A14 chip that will be used in the upcoming iPhone 12 models.

Codenamed "Tonga," the A14X processor is also set to be used in the next-generation iPad Pro, the report claims, which could be announced at Apple's 'Time Flies' event on September 14.

Rumors claim Apple could also release an ARM-based MacBook Pro this year, with mass production of the laptop also tipped to begin in the fourth quarter. However, some suggest Apple is only planning a minor refresh of its MacBook Pro lineup in 2020, with plans to release a refreshed 16-inch model with an Intel CPU.

The first Apple Silicon processor will reportedly pack 12-cores, including eight high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores. In terms of performance, leaked benchmarks show the A14X matching the Intel Core i9-9880H in Geekbench 5 with a score of 7480.

The A14X CPU will also equip Apple’s rumored 12-inch MacBook a battery life of 15-20 hours between charges, recent rumors suggest.

It’s not yet clear when the first Apple Silicon Macs will make their debut, but the company confirmed at WWDC 2020 that its first ARM-based MacBooks will ship before the end of the year.