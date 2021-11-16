Massive Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal cuts the price by over $800

This Black Friday deal from Dell may just be the best laptop offer we're going to see, with the company cutting a massive $810 off one of the most powerful models.

While it would have previously set you back a rather hefty $2,799, this model of the Dell XPS 15 comes with a powerful 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a 4K touch screen, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, all for $1,989.39.

These specs make it a great laptop for photographers or video editors in particular, and is one of the best Dell Black Friday deals we've ever seen.

Dell has also cut the price of the less powerful, but more affordable XPS 15 model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 521GB SSD by $534. This is a great alternative if you want a Dell XPS 15 but don't need quite as much raw power.

Dell XPS 15, Core i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB, GTX 1650 Ti: $2,799.99 $1,989 at Dell

Save $810: Save a huge amount on this powerful Dell XPS 15, which is ideal for creative professionals. Featuring an 8-core 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM and GTX 1650 Ti, this thin and light laptop is a brilliant mobile workstation.

Dell XPS 15, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB, GTX 1650 Ti: $2,199 $1,665 at Dell

Save $534: If the above seems like overkill, then you can go for this model, which is still a powerful performer with a 6-core i7 CPU and GTX 1650 Ti GPU, plus a price cut of over $500.

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, combining a stunning thin and light design with powerful components. Both of these models have huge price cuts ahead of Black Friday, and they offer a level of performance that may not be needed for many people.

However, if you're looking for an excellent 15-inch laptop to do creative work on, especially photo and video editing, then these are great picks, thanks to the dedicated GPU. While it won't be great for gaming, it's ideal for video editing, and it's rare to get a dedicated GPU in a thin laptop like this. The 15.6-inch UHD+ screen, with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400, will help make your photos and videos look fantastic as well.

