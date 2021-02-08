Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gets a new trailer and release date

As its critically-acclaimed show WandaVision goes from strength to strength in recent weeks, Marvel Studios has seen fit to drop a full-length trailer for its next Disney Plus original series during Super Bowl LV.

Along with giving us our best look yet at the continuing adventures of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and James Buchanan 'Bucky' Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has also finally revealed the show's release date: March 19, 2021.

Based on the trailer above, it looks as though the series is sticking close to the tone set by Captain America: Winter Soldier, showcasing a focus on military action and political intrigue.

Picking up shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it appears as though The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see the duo attempt to work through their competitive rivalry in counselling, culminating in this trailer with a very humorous staring contest.

The trailer also brings back Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and teases the return of Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who we last saw being locked up at the end of Captain America: Civil War. "I have no intention of leaving my work unfinished," says Zemo while holding his classic purple mask from the comics.

Very exciting stuff! Thankfully, we won't have to wait long until the six-part series kicks off on March 19 – just three weeks after WandaVision's upcoming finale. Not yet a Disney Plus subscriber? Sign up via one of the offers below.