Disney Plus has come a long way since its launch back in November 2019, and its future is only going to get brighter from here.

With an immense lineup of TV shows and movies in the pipeline, from properties such as Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, Disney Plus has secured its place as the streaming home of original blockbuster entertainment.

We've taken the liberty of rounding up everything that's coming to Disney Plus in 2020 and beyond. Below, you'll find a list of Disney Plus' best upcoming TV shows and movies, along with a brief description of each title.

Star Wars

The Mandalorian: Season 2 (TV Series – returns October 30, 2020)

Perhaps the most anticipated series return of the year, The Mandalorian: Season 2 will arrive on Disney Plus on October 30, 2020. Little is known about the upcoming season, other than it will directly follow the events of the first, and will include the live-action debut of The Clone Wars fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, who will be played by Rosario Dawson (Sin City). Other rumored guest stars include Michael Biehn, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff and Timothy Olyphant. Oh yeah, and expect The Child (aka Baby Yoda) to play a big part once again.

Untitled Obi Wan Kenobi series (TV Series – release date: 2021)

After years of speculation, Ewan McGregor will once again don the Jedi robes to play Obi Wan Kenobi in a brand new Star Wars series for Disney Plus! Originally set to start shooting in August this year, McGregor has since confirmed that filming for the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi series has been pushed back until at least January 2021. According to the actor, the series' release date probably won't be affected by the delay.

Untitled Cassian Andor series (TV Series – release date: TBA)

Appreciation for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has grown by leaps and bounds in the years since its release, which is why the prospect of a prequel series following rebellion spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his smart aleck droid K-2S0 (Alan Tudyk) is so exciting. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) will act as showrunner and executive producer, indicating a darker Star Wars show with more of an espionage theme – Andor's character did shoot someone in the back in his introductory scene, after all...

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge (TV Series - release date: 2020)

Essentially a Star Wars-themed game show for kids, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will see prospective Padawans take on a series of tests in the "Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery." Best known for playing Jar Jar Binks, actor Ahmed Best will host the show, which was announced to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2020.

Marvel

WandaVision (TV Series – release date: late 2020)

Scheduled to be the first live-action MCU series to hit Disney Plus, WandaVision looks set to be one of Marvel Studios' stranger offerings (even more so than Doctor Strange). Styled like a classic sitcom in the vein of I Love Lucy, the first trailer for WandaVision seems to imply that the two Avengers are trapped in an alternate reality.

Marvel 616 (TV Series - release date: November 20, 2020)

A documentary series that explores how the Marvel Universe has impacted our lives from a historical, cultural and societal standpoint, Marvel 616 will see a diverse group of filmmakers tell eight unique stories about what Marvel means to them. The series will land on Disney Plus on November 20.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TV Series – release date: 2021)

Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) will reprise their roles at least once again for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a six-part miniseries which will presumably deal with Falcon taking on the mantle of Captain America. Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp are also set to return as Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively.

(Image credit: Disney)

Loki (TV Series – release date: 2021)

Reportedly following the god of mischief as he influences various events throughout Earth's history, Loki will be another six-part miniseries that should hit Disney Plus sometime in 2021. Tom Hiddleston will of course return as the titular character, and will be joined by the likes of Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson.

(Image credit: Disney)

She-Hulk (TV Series – release date: TBA)

A recent report placed Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) in the lead role of Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk, however, Maslany has since debunked the news, meaning the series could still be a while off. Still, we can't wait to see what Marvel Studios does with the character.

(Image credit: Disney)

Hawkeye (TV Series – release date: 2021-2022)

Jeremy Renner will return as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, however, the show will reportedly focus more on fan-favorite character Kate Bishop, who takes on the mantle of Hawkeye after Barton retires. Bishop will be played by Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit) in the series.

(Image credit: Disney)

Ms. Marvel (TV Series – release date: 2021-2022)

Having just made a big impression in the recent Marvel's Avengers video game, Ms. Marvel is set to get her own series on Disney Plus in the not-too-distant future. Newcomer Iman Vellani has been cast in the lead role of Kamala Khan, while Bisha K. Ali (Sex Education) will act as showrunner.

(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel’s What If...? (TV Series – release date: 2021)

An upcoming animated anthology series that deals with hypothetical situations, Marvel’s What If...? will explore what would happen if some of the MCU's biggest moments had played out differently – perhaps due to some unforeseen circumstances. Hosted by Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), the series already boasts a massively impressive voice cast filled with stars from the MCU, including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman and even the late Chadwick Boseman in his final performance as Black Panther.

(Image credit: Disney)

Moon Knight (TV Series – release date: 2022)

Announced at Disney's D23 Expo back in 2019, Moon Knight will surely be one of the wildest characters to join the MCU so far. The comic follows Marc Spector, a former US Marine and CIA spook turned mercenary who stumbles upon an an idol of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu and is granted moon-based powers. Oh yeah, and he also has multiple personalities.

Disney / Pixar

Disney and Pixar's Soul (TV Series – release date: December 25, 2020)

Originally set for theatrical release back in June, the ongoing Covid-19 situation means that Disney and Pixar's Soul will now launch exclusively on Disney Plus on Christmas Day – not a bad holiday gift if you ask us! Soul follows a jazz musician named Joe (Jamie Foxx) who takes one wrong step and ends up in The Great Before, a place where new souls develop their personalities and interests before being born on Earth. With the help of a young soul named 22 (Tina Fey), Joe will do everything he can to get back to his home.

(Image credit: Disney)

Monsters at Work (TV Series – release date: TBA)

A follow-up to the original Monsters Inc., Disney and Pixar's upcoming series Monsters at Work will pick up six months after the events of the first film, with new monster Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) working at a new and improved power plant, which now harnesses energy from children's laughter instead of their screams. Billy Crystal and John Goodman are set to return as Mike and Sully, respectively.

Godmothered (Movie – release date: TBA)

An upcoming comedy starring Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), Godmothered follows a young and inexperienced fairy godmother who "ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored." Godmothered is in post-production and is directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones's Diary).

Chip 'n' Dale (Movie – release date: TBA)

Reportedly a live-action take (with CGI lead characters) on the beloved late '80s Saturday morning cartoon, Disney Plus' upcoming Chip 'n' Dale movie will apparently be directed by Akiva Schaffer (Hot Rod), best known as one third of The Lonely Island comedy group, which also includes Andy Sandberg and Jorma Taccone.

Flora & Ulysses (TV Series – release date: TBA)

An adaptation of the beloved children's by author Kate DiCamillo and illustrator K.G. Campbell, Flora & Ulysses follows Flora Belle Buckman, a girl who befriends a squirrel with superpowers following her parents divorce.

Safety (Movie – release date: TBA)

An upcoming sports drama that's based on a true story, Safety tells the story of Ray McElrathbey, a young man who defies a number of hardships, including a drug-addicted mother, to play football at Clemson University via scholarship– all while raising his 11-year-old brother on campus.

Big Shot (TV Series – release date: TBA)

In this 10-episode series from David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, The Practice) and Dean Lorey (Harley Quinn), John Stamos (Full House) plays a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired and takes on a job coaching at an elite private high school for girls.

Untitled Lizzie McGuire sequel series (TV Series – release date: TBA)

Lizzie McGuire (Hillary Duff) is back in this grown-up revival that sees the title character, now 30 years old, making a living in New York City. Original show creator Terri Minsk also returns.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2 (TV Series – release date: TBA)

If ever we needed a dose of Jeff Goldblum's endless positivity, it's now. Thankfully, a second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, the show in which a curious Goldblum learns about topics which fascinate him, is in the works, though we don't know when it will arrive.

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (TV Series – release date: TBA)

Here's one for the movie buffs out there: Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies is an anthology series which offers a look at the props and costumes from classic Disney films, including Mary Poppins, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

(Re)Connect (TV Series – release date: TBA)

An upcoming reality series in which each episode sees a specialized expert attempt to bring together a family that's drifted apart for one reason or another by making them confront their issues head-on.

Earthkeepers (TV Series – release date: TBA)

In this upcoming documentary series from the makers of Chef's Table, Amanda Knox and Five Came Back, we will follow a number conservationists and the animals they study.

Ink & Paint (TV Series – release date: TBA)

An original documentary series for Disney Plus, Ink & Paint will delve into the history of women's roles in Disney animation over eight episodes, highlighting the work of women in films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Coco.

The Quest (TV Series – release date: TBA)

The first of two Disney Plus shows from the creators of The Amazing Race, The Quest is a revival of ABC's 2014 series of the same name, in which teenage contestants enter into an unfolding drama in a fantasy setting called Everealm.

The Maze (TV Series – release date: TBA)

The second Disney Plus series from the makers of The Amazing Race is once again competitive, only this time, contestants will have to solve Escape Room-style puzzles and clues throughout a number of European cities.