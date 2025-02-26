Slack is down for thousands, and we've got no idea when it'll be back
So a snow day right? Right?
Oh no, it's looks like Slack is down and that's bad news for workplaces across the globe including for us at TechRadar.
Downdetector reported a huge spike in Slack outage reports and there are reports rolling in that Slack is down, so let's get into this.
So we're back to some rather old school communication in the form of email and collaborating in Google Docs. No bad thing, as Google's G Suite is a rather robust set of tools. Equally, this isn't exactly optimal.
Usually when outages happen they don't always directly affect us at TechRadar. But we all use Slack to collaborate remotely and across multiple countries and continents.
So this is a outage I'm really feeling directly; I can't quickly contact my colleagues in the US, which is a pain when there's a major Amazon product event going on.
Just got an email from Future Publishing's (the company that owns TechRadar) IT department that Slack is down across the board.
Ok now he's just told me his Slack is down. So yeah, this isn't good for remote collaboration.
But this outage doesn't appear to be affectinve everyone, as my boss Marc Mclaren reports his Slack is still working... how odd.
Yeah so Slack is definitely down and I'm kinda flying blind with no easy contact with my colleagues.
