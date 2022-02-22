Slack down - latest updates and news

If you're seeing issues with Slack not working for you today, you're not alone. The online collaboration tool is currently down for users across the world.

The issue began around 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Tuesday 22 February, 2022, with users in multiple continents reporting issues.

There's been no word from Slack yet on what is causing the outage, so stay tuned and we'll keep you posted on all the latest updates and news below...