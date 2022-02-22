Live
Slack down - latest updates and news
It's not just you - Slack isn't working for users across the world
By Mike Moore published
If you're seeing issues with Slack not working for you today, you're not alone. The online collaboration tool is currently down for users across the world.
The issue began around 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Tuesday 22 February, 2022, with users in multiple continents reporting issues.
There's been no word from Slack yet on what is causing the outage, so stay tuned and we'll keep you posted on all the latest updates and news below...
Slack is still saying there's no issues yet...but nearly eight thousand reports can't be wrong!
The official Slack status Twitter account isn't reporting any issues just yet, but we're keeping an eye on it - the outage reports have now topped six thousand within less than half an hour, so something serious must be wrong...
The issues appear to be affecting users of the Slack desktop app, with multiple browsers affected.
Here's what we're seeing when trying to access Slack on Google Chrome - but users on other browsers have also reported not being able to access.
As we mentioned above, issues with Slack began appearing just as many workers in the US were signing on for the day.
Outage tracker site DownDetector showed a huge spike in complaints, with users also flocking to Twitter to report problems.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.