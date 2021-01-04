Slack down: outages continue, so it's not just you unable to connect to Slack

Returning to work in 2021 just got a bit more tricky as top collaboration platform Slack is down.

According to the comapny's official status page, customers may have trouble connecting or using Slack due to an as-yet-unknown issue.

But on first Monday of 2021 Slack went down in many locations around the world at around 10am ET.

The company says it is continuing to investigate the outage, which appears to have hit Slack users across the world, but there's no fix in place yet.

"We’re still investigating the ongoing connectivity issues with Slack. There's no additional information to share just yet, but we’ll follow up in 30 minutes. Thanks for bearing with us," the official Slack status page said.

In its latest update, dated 11:20 ET / 16:20 GMT, Slack said that it was carrying out further investigation into the issue.

"We're continuing to investigate connection issues for customers, and have upgraded the incident on our side to reflect an outage in service," the company said. "All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate. We'll be back in a half hour to keep you posted."

The outages appear to only affect the desktop Slack app, with both the iOS and Android versions working for the time being - albeit a touch slow in our experience.

The closest we've getting to logging into Slack in seeing a blank screen load (with Slack Dark Mode working), but it eventually leads to a Slack server error message.