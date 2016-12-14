LG bringing HDR to your PC with new 4K monitors

With the Xbox One S and PS4 both supporting HDR visuals, how does the discerning PC gamer continue to assert their high-fidelity dominance? By picking up one of LG's new HDR-compatible screens, that's how.

Announced ahead of CES 2017, LG has lifted the lid on its latest monitor range, and while it hasn't shared all the details on its new kit, the headline specs make them more than worthy of inspection.

HDR on your desktop

It's the LG 32UD99 that'll be the most gawped at in Las Vegas next month.

A large 32-inch 4K display (that's a 3840 x 2160 resolution), it's fully loaded with HDR10 standard compatibility. Though it's increasingly common to find HDR support in TVs, LG is venturing into brave new territory by including it in the monitor.

The screen also comes equipped with USB-C support, which will let you both power devices and carry images over a single cable. Aimed at imaging pros, the 32UD99 will also display 95 percent of the P3 color gamut. It'll be interesting to see how designers and video editors make use of the additional flash of HDR imagery.

We'll have more on the full range of LG monitors, and plenty of other computing releases, once CES 2017 kicks off at the dawn of the new year.