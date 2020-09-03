Labor Day sales alert: Apple Watch deals available for lowest price yet

We've seen this Apple Watch deal before, but if you're shopping the latest Labor Day sales for the best smartwatch prices out there, you'll want to take note of Amazon's offer. There's a $30 discount available on the entry level Apple Watch, which doesn't sound like much. However, this watch has been cut all the way down to a $199 MSRP over the last year, and that extra cash off leaves us with a record-low cost of just $169.
That's excellent news if you're after a luxury wristpiece with easy integration across iPhone and Mac but don't want to spend the $300 asking price for a Series 5, especially in the Labor Day sales. There's no need to worry about this watch running older software either, we're still rocking a Series 3 in 2020 and it's as speedy as ever, with all the latest OS features working perfectly.
We're going into more detail on this Apple Watch deal just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest Labor Day sales further down the page as well.
- Check out all the latest Apple Watch deals and sales
Today's best Apple Watch deal
Apple Watch Series 3:
$199 $169 at Amazon
You'll find the Apple Watch Series 3 still available for its lowest ever price at Amazon this week. That's perfect if you're shopping the Labor Day sales for a premium Apple smartwatch with a price tag that won't break the bank this week.
View Deal
More Apple Watch deals
If you're not in the US, or if you want to check the lowest prices from other retailers, you'll find plenty more Apple Watch deals just below. This comparison chart brings out all the cheapest Apple Watches from across the web, so you can be sure you're always getting the best price.
Or, if you're looking for the latest Apple Watch, you'll also find the latest Apple Watch Series 5 prices just below.
