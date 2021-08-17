Lowe’s Labor Day sale 2021: when it starts and the deals you can expect

Labor Day might not be for a few weeks yet, and we don’t want to wish the summer away, but it’s never too early to prepare for Labor Day sales. The Lowe’s Labor Day sale is the place to be for all of your home improvement needs, and we’re going to give you a rundown of what to expect in 2021. When it starts, what's included, and what types of discounts to expect - all of the need-to-know information will be right here on this page.

Last year the Lowe’s Labor Day sale included deals on appliances, furniture, home decor, and more. Discounts were available on a huge 75,000 products across 10 categories. Whatever you need to make your house the home you always wanted, you’ll probably find it in the Lowe’s Labour Day sale.

So, what makes Lowe’s Labor Day sale so different from other sales at the hardware store? Put simply, the Labor Day sales event has the biggest range of products included in it, whereas other sales focus on different product categories. For example, November to December is a good time for saving on tools, storage, and cleaning products and the sidewalk sales tend to discount older merchandise. Whilst Lowe’s sales aren’t hard to come by, this is the best time of year to save on Lowe's inventory as a whole.

Traditionally, the end-of-summer symbolizing holiday - which falls on September 6 this year - is a retail-focused event, but it’s recently expanded online too. According to CNBC, Lowe’s saw a 103% rise in online sales in its third-quarter last year, indicating an increase in online Lowe’s Labor Day purchases. After the hardware store invested in its e-commerce business last year, it’s likely the online Lowe’s Labor Day sales will be just as big in 2021.

We’ll keep this page up to date with all the best Lowe’s Labor Day sale items so bookmark it to keep track of the latest deals. But if DIY isn’t your thing, Lowe’s isn’t the only store with holiday sales coming up. If it’s a laptop you’re after take a look at the best Labor Day laptop sales, plus, we’re rounding up even more electronics in the Best Buy Labor Day sale too.

Lowe's Labor Day sale FAQ

When does the Lowe's Labor Day sale start? Lowe’s Labor Day sales start on September 6 this year so expect to see the best deals on this Monday. However, like with many other big shopping events, we usually see discounts appear on the weekend before Labor Day and in some cases up to a week before the holiday itself. From what we saw last year, Lowe’s is one of those retailers that starts its sales early, so expect to see deals appear up to a week before Labor Day. If you’re not looking to spend your holiday shopping the sales, we expect discounts to roll over into the week following the Lowe’s Labor day sale too. However, last year this varied on a product-by-product basis so if you spot a bargain don’t hang around for too long because the price could return to usual at any point after September 6.

What products will be included in the Lowe’s Labor Day sale? You can expect to see a huge range of products included in the Lowe’s Labor Day sale based on last year’s event. Discounts were available across 10 product categories, including flooring, storage and organization products, lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, and plumbing and sink fixtures. So if you’re looking for a Lowe’s Labor Day sale on appliances, furniture, or home decor you won’t be disappointed. We saw big brand names in the Lowe’s Labor Day sale last year. The Google Nest doorbell and smart learning thermostat, as well as a whole host of Ring security cameras were discounted in last year’s sale. In the Lowe’s garden center, we saw the popular 4 for $10 mulch deal and discounts on best-selling grill brands such as Char-boil and Pit Boss.

Should I shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale in-store or online?

The hardware retailer is offering its savings both in-store and online so you can shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale in whichever way is easiest for you. If you visit your local store and can’t find the product you’re looking for, it’s worth going to the dedicated Labor Day savings event page on their website. You can get free delivery on all orders over $45 or free in-store or curbside pickup after placing your order online. Take a look at the full Lowe’s shipping and delivery information to help make your in-store or online decision.

One reason to shop in-store outside of the holiday sales event is Lowe’s price match promise. The policy means that if you find a current lower price for an identical in-stock item from another retailer, Lowe’s will match that price. However, the price match promise does not apply during the Labor Day event so you can shop online without fear of missing out on this great policy.

Are Lowe’s stores open on Labor Day?

Yes, Lowe’s stores are open on Labor Day for all of your hardware and home improvement needs. Stores will be open during their regular hours of 6am-10pm on September 6 so you can shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale in-store.

If you’re worried about heading to a store and facing the hoards of people queuing to bag themselves a great deal because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Lowe’s has precautionary measures in place. We can’t find any specific Labor Day protocols but increased cleaning in stores, hand sanitizing stations, and social distancing measures, such as queuing markers and customer limits in-store, are part of Lowe’s Covid-19 safety protocols. Still not feeling a trip to the store? Shop the Lowe’s Labor Day sale online instead.

The best deals from last year's Lowe's Labor Day sale

The best way to get an idea of what to expect in the upcoming Lowe’s Labor Day sale is to look back at last year’s deals. We’ve kept all of the best Lowe’s Labor Day deals from last year below so that you can get a feel for what to expect in 2021. Smart home items were a big hit, discounts of up to 70% on the likes of Google Nest, Amazon, and Lenovo devices were seen last year. It didn’t stop there, home decor and furniture had over 40% off and Lowe’s ceiling fans had up to 33% off.

If you’ve missed the Back to School Sales and can’t wait for the Black Friday deals in November, make sure you don’t miss out on Lowe's Labor Day discounts by bookmarking this page. We’ll be keeping it up to date with all of the best Lowe’s Labor day deals as they start to appear in the next few weeks, but for now, take a look at last year's deals.

Up to 70% off smart home items: from $9.99 at Lowe's

There were plenty of discounts on everything from Google Nest to Amazon and Lenovo smart displays and speakers available at Lowe's last year. Savings of up to 70% on some of these gadgets last year, so you could kit out your home with everything it needed to raise its IQ.

Up to 35% off appliances at Lowe's

There was a massive selection of appliances discounted in the Lowe's Labor Day sale last year. That wasn't much of a surprise - it's the go to retailer for discounts across every room of the house, but you could have saved up to 35% on everything from washers, dryers, refrigerators and more last year.

Lighting and ceiling fans up to 33% off at Lowe's

If your renovations are reaching the ceiling, you'll be glad to hear that lighting and ceiling fans saw discounts of up to 33% in last year's Lowe's Labor Day sale. There was a range of styles and fittings available last year, with extra protection plans available too.