Dell Labor Day sale is live: laptop deals on the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware

The highly anticipated Labor Day sales event is less than a week away, and Dell is getting a head start with incredible laptop deals that you can shop right now. The Dell Labor Day sale includes massive savings on its best-selling laptops, including the XPS 13, Inspiron, Alienware, and more.

Some highlighted offers include the budget Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for just $329.99, a massive $273 discount on the powerful XPS 13 touch laptop, and the Alienware m17 R3 gaming machine marked down to $1,299.99 (was $1,479.99).



Dell's Labor Day sale isn't just about laptops, you can also get the Dell 24-inch monitor marked down to $149.99 (was $219.99), and this 27-inch monitor on sale for a record-low price of $249.99 (was $399.99).



See more of the best Labor Day deals from Dell below, and if you're interested in more bargains, you can see our guide to the best Labor Day sales from retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

Dell Labor Day sale

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop (128GB): $479.99 $329.99 at Dell

Save $150 - This Dell Inspiron laptop deal offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, excellent value for under $400. The Inspiron 3000 is perfect for everyday browsing and streaming on a full 15.6-inch screen without breaking the bank.

Dell G15 gaming laptop (256GB): $979.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $330 - For a limited time, you can score a massive $330 price cut on the G15 gaming laptop at Dell. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10500H processor. Plus, you're also picking up NVIDIA GeForce 3060 graphics in here as well.

XPS 13 Laptop: $1,399.99 $1,126.99 at Dell

Save $273 - Dell's Labor Day sale has the powerful XPS 13 on sale for $1,126.99 right now. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen, the components here are outstanding - an 11th gen Intel i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop: $1,479.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $180 - Gamers can score a $180 price cut on the Alienware m15 R6 laptop at Dell's Labor Day sale. This powerful machine boasts 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics, and an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 11400H processor.

Dell SE2422H 24-inch Monitor: $219.99 $149.99 at Dell

Save $70 - A great option for anyone working with a small space, Dell has this 24-inch monitor on sale for just $149.99. That's a fantastic price for a compact monitor that features a 23.8-inch Full HD display and a 75Hz refresh rate.

Dell S2721DS 27-inch Monitor: $399.99 $249.99 at Dell

Save $150 - Dell's Labor Day sale has the S2721HN monitor on sale for $249.99. That's a massive $150 discount, and the lowest price we've found for the 27-inch LED display.

