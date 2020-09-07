Apple Watch deals still at lowest price yet in Labor Day sales

Apple Watch deals haven't seen better prices than this, and especially not in the Labor Day sales. Amazon's standout offer on the Apple Watch Series 3 is still alive and well, bringing a $30 discount to the entry level smartwatch and cutting the price down to just $169. 2020 has so far seen this particular model drop to $199, and then $179, however Amazon's latest offer has it positioned at its all time low price and it doesn't seem to be budging, despite other retailers staying firm at $200.
That's excellent news if you're after a luxury wristpiece with easy integration across iPhone and Mac but don't want to spend the $300 asking price for a Series 5. There's no need to worry about this watch running older software either, we're still rocking a Series 3 in 2020 and it's as speedy as ever, with all the latest OS features working perfectly.
We don't know how long this offer will last, however, with the Labor Day sales sending crowds of shoppers to the latest Apple Watch deals. That means we wouldn't put it off much longer if you've been on the fence.
We're going into more detail on this Apple Watch deal just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest Labor Day sales further down the page as well.
- Check out all the latest Apple Watch deals and sales
Today's best Apple Watch deal
Apple Watch Series 3:
$199 $169 at Amazon
Apple Watch deals rarely hold onto price drops like this for as long as Amazon's latest $30 discount has. That's excellent news if you're searching the Labor Day sales for a cheaper price on some premium Apple tech, but we don't know how much longer stock can hold on after the busy shopping weekend.
View Deal
More Apple Watch deals
If you're not in the US, or if you want to check the lowest prices from other retailers, you'll find plenty more Apple Watch deals just below. This comparison chart brings out all the cheapest Apple Watches from across the web, so you can be sure you're always getting the best price.
Or, if you're looking for the latest Apple Watch, you'll also find the latest Apple Watch Series 5 prices just below.
More Labor Day sales
- Amazon - big savings on the latest tech deals, Amazon devices and more
- Amazon - save on school supplies, learning, and backpacks
- Amerisleep - $200 off any mattress
- Apple - $280 off a new iPhone with trade-in, plus free AirPods with MacBooks and IPads
- Best Buy - discounts on laptops, cell phones, and 4K TVs
- Bear - 20% off sitewide mattresses, plus 2 free pillows
- Bitdefender - up to 60% off Antivirus Plus 2020
- Casper - up to 50% of accessories and mattresses
- Cocoon by Sealy - 35% off the Chill mattress, saving up to $400
- Dell - 10% off sitewide prices with promo code SAVE10
- Dreamcloud - Get $200 off a mattress, plus free accessories
- Dyson - up to $100 off select vacuum cleaners
- Home Depot - up to 40% off tools, appliances, and home items
- HP - up to 30% of printers, laptops, desktops and more
- IPVanish - up to 65% off VPN plus SugarSync cloud storage
- Lenovo - up to 58% off select laptop deals
- Lowes - up to 37% off a wide array of furniture, tools, and garden items
- Microsoft - save up to $450 on gaming laptops
- Mattress Firm - up to 50% off top branded mattresses
- MixBook - 50% off plus free shipping on orders over $50 with code BESTDAYS
- Nectar mattress - $399 of free accessories with every mattress
- Purple mattress - Up to $350 off mattress and sleep bundles
- Saatva - $200 off all orders over $1,000
- Serta - up to $400 off select mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic - save up to $500 on select adjustable mattresses
- Wayfair - up to 70% off outdoor furniture and items
Shop all the latest Best Buy Labor Day sales, or check out all the best Lowe's Labor Day sales.