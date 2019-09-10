iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: the new Apple phones compared

Apple has unveiled a trio of new iPhones, namely the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These are all premium phones, but they also all pack different features, prices and screen sizes, among other things.

As such, while their designs are similar there is quite a lot to choose between them. With that in mind we’ve compared the three 2019 iPhone models, so you can see exactly what’s the same and what’s different.

Covering design, display, camera, specs, battery, price and more, here’s a comparison of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max design

The three new iPhones all have broadly the same design and it’s also a design that’s similar to the iPhone XS range. That’s especially true from the front, as they have a large notch at the top but an otherwise all-screen design.

They also have a metal frame (aluminum in the case of the iPhone 11, stainless steel for the other two) and a glass back, but that back is where the main differences – both from the XS and each other – are found, as the cameras are now arranged in a square block in the top left corner.

All three phones are water-resistant, but not to the same degree (Image credit: Apple)

That’s true of all three new iPhones, but the number of lenses differs, with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max having three lenses, while the iPhone 11 comes with two.

The three phones all have water-resistance though, albeit to a depth of four meters for the Pro models and just two for the standard iPhone 11.

The colors also differ, with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max coming in Gold, Space Grey, Silver and Midnight Green shades, while the iPhone 11 is more colorful in Yellow, Purple, Black, Green and White shades.

Finally, weight and dimensions also differ. The iPhone 11 Pro is 144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm and 188g, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is 158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm and 226g, and the iPhone 11 is 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm and 194g.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max screen

(Image credit: Apple)

As for the screen, you’re getting a 6.1-inch LCD one with a 828 x 1792 resolution on the iPhone 11, while the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch 1125 x 2436 OLED display and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch 1242 x 2688 OLED.

The OLED screens are dubbed 'Super Retina XDR' and should be superior to the LCD one, and in all cases this is basically the same setup as the previous models – though there are improvements in the quality of the screen. For example, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have a 2 million-to-one contrast ratio and a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits.

The standard iPhone 11 can't quite match that, coming in at a 1400:1 contrast ratio and 625 nits.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max camera

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 11 is the real odd one out when it comes to cameras as it has two lenses on the back, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have three.

In all cases these are 12MP lenses, with the three phones all having standard f/1.8 and ultra-wide f/2.4 lenses, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max also get a f/2.0 telephoto one with 2x optical zoom.

The three phones all have a night mode, 4K video recording at up to 60fps and a whole assortment of other modes that are mostly the same across the models.

As for the front camera, that’s 12MP too and as expected it powers Face ID (Apple’s facial recognition system). Speaking of which, Face ID has been improved on all three handsets - it's now faster and works from more angles.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max battery life

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple hasn’t said exactly how big the batteries in its new iPhone range are, but it has said that the iPhone 11 Pro lasts up to 4 hours longer than the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasts up to 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone 11 lasts up to 1 hour longer than the iPhone XR.

For reference, the iPhone XS launched with a 2,658mAh battery, the iPhone XS Max with a 3,174mAh one, and the iPhone XR has a 2,942mAh one.

We’ll let you know how the new models hold up in practice once we’ve put them through a full review.

As for charging, unsurprisingly wireless charging is supported, as is fast charging, with all three phones supposedly being able to juice up by 50% in 30 minutes - though that needs an 18W charger which comes in the box of the Pro models but is sold separately for the standard iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max specs and features

(Image credit: Apple)

In news that will surprise no one, all three new iPhone handsets use Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset. This being the next generation after the A12 Bionic in the iPhone XS range.

According to Apple, the A13 has the fastest CPU and GPU ever used in a smartphone. What we don’t know is how much RAM the range has – Apple never reveals that, but don’t be surprised if the iPhone 11 has less than the other two models.

For software, you’re of course getting iOS 13 on all three models, while for storage, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are set to be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB sizes, while the iPhone 11 will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities.

iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max price and availability

You can’t buy any of these phones yet, but you will be able to pre-order them from September 13, with them hitting stores and eager hands on September 20.

Hopefully you’ve been saving, because the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 / £1,049 / AU$1,749 for a 64GB model, rising to $1,149 / £1,199 / AU$1,999 for 256GB and $1,349 / £1,399 / AU$2,349 for 512GB.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max meanwhile comes in at $1,099 / £1,149 / AU$1,899 for 64GB, $1,249 / £1,299 / AU$2,149 for 256GB and $1,449 / £1,499 / AU$2,499 for 512GB.

Finally, the iPhone 11 is a still-pricey $699 / £729 / AU$1,199 for 64GB, $749 / £779 / AU$1,279 for 128GB, and $849 / £879 / AU$1,449 for 256GB.

Takeaway

As expected, the iPhone 11 Pro Max looks to be the most impressive of these handsets – at least on paper. It has the biggest screen for one. The iPhone 11 Pro falls in below, marked out mostly for its significantly smaller display. Otherwise, it should be just as much of a flagship.

Then there’s the iPhone 11, which is in the middle for screen size but at the bottom for overall specs and features, with it notably having fewer camera lenses and using LCD rather than OLED.

There aren’t really any surprises in how these phones stack up though, and the prices reflect their positions. We’ll let you know how good they are in practice as soon as we’ve put them through full reviews.