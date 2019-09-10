iPhone 11 Pro release date, price, news and features

Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the iPhone XS and it’s not the iPhone XI or even the iPhone 11 (though that and the iPhone 11 Pro Max have launched too), rather, it’s the iPhone 11 Pro.

This looks to be a substantial upgrade, potentially living up to the 'Pro' name thanks to an extra camera lens, plenty of power and all sorts of new features and upgrades, though not everything has changed much.

Read on for all the specs, features and all-important pricing details. And for everything else from Apple's event, head over to our iPhone 11 launch liveblog.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's newest flagship

Apple's newest flagship When is it out? It was announced on September 10, hits stores September 20

It was announced on September 10, hits stores September 20 What will it cost? Starts at $999

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 and you can pre-order it from Friday September 13. It hits stores on September 20.

iPhone 11 Pro design and display

The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR screen that comes in at 458 pixels per inch. It has 1,200 nits of brightness (so it's super bright) and support for HDR10+. It's also supposedly power-efficient and has a 2 million-to-one contrast ratio, so blacks should be really, really black.

The iPhone 11 Pro comes in a choice of Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver or Gold shades, with new textured matte finishes. The actual design is similar to the iPhone XS, at least from the front, with a large bezel above the screen but little else getting in the way of the display. The screen is the same size as last year's model too.

There's a stainless steel frame, but flip the iPhone 11 Pro over and you're greeted by a glass back with a new square camera block in the top left corner, which is the main way the design has been updated.

It's IP68 rated and can survive being submerged up to 4 meters deep in water for up to 30 minutes. It also supposedly uses the toughest glass ever in a smartphone.

iPhone 11 Pro specs and features

There's an A13 chipset at the heart of the iPhone 11 Pro, just like you'll find in the basic iPhone 11. This is both the fastest CPU and GPU in a smartphone according to Apple.

There's a choice of 64GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage and of course it runs iOS 13.

The battery meanwhile lasts up to four times longer than the iPhone XS. Apple hasn't said exactly how big it is though - it never does. Apple has additionally said to expect up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge.

It should charge fast too, with an 18W charger in the box.

Sound should impress too, with the iPhone 11 Pro sporting Dolby Atmos and spacial audio, for more of a surround sound experience.

The iPhone 11 Pro doesn't support 5G but does have faster gigabit-class LTE compared to the iPhone XS.

iPhone 11 Pro camera

The iPhone 11 Pro has three cameras on the back - a 12MP f/2.0 telephoto one with 2x optical zoom, a 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle one, and a 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide one with a 120-degree field of view. The first two of those lenses also have optical image stabilization.

There's a new night mode as well, for improved low light performance - in fact, the main lens can let 40% more light in than its predecessor.

The three cameras can all shoot 4K 60fps video as well, so it's not just stills that are getting an upgrade.

Around the front there's a 12MP TrueDepth camera (up from 7MP on the iPhone XS) which powers an improved version of Face ID that's now 30% faster and works from more angles and from further away.

Below you'll find all the rumors and speculation we'd heard about the iPhone 11 Pro ahead of its launch...

iPhone 11 launch date: Later today, September 10, 2019

Predicted iPhone 11 pre-order date: September 13, 2019

Predicted iPhone 11 release date: September 20, 2019

The Apple launch is later today in most of the world (Tuesday, September 10) at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST. In Australia, it'll be September 11 at 4am AEDT.

This date allows Apple to get its iPhones into shops well before the end of the year rush. As for the new iPhone 11 pre-order date, Apple tends to open preorders on the Friday following the launch, so we'd expect it to be September 13 this year.

Finally, the new iPhone release date – the day when you'll actually be able to get your hands on the handsets for the first time – seems likely to be a week after pre-order, so Friday September 20, if previous releases are anything to go by.

That seems to have been confirmed by insiders – and Apple's refurbed NYC store will be opening for the occasion.

That prediction was bolstered by an analyst from Wedbush claiming that the three new iPhones launched in 2019 – the iPhone 11, 11 Max and 11R – would all be on sale at the same time thanks to the production process being so more mature this year; again, suggesting little in the way of upgrades.

And it might not be just the new iPhone range that launches on this date – we may well also see the Apple Watch 5 too. This time around you'll be able to stream the whole event on YouTube too.

New iPhone 11 price: will it still be $1,000?

iPhone 11 price likely to start around $999 (£999, AU$1,579)

There could be a new price strategy

The iPhone 11 price is almost certain not to drop this year - especially for the 'main' new iPhone. After all, Apple priced both the iPhone XS and iPhone X starting at $999 (£999, AU$1,579) and without a massive change to the design or functionality, a price hike doesn't seem likely.

With news that Apple isn't selling as many iPhones as it previously forecast, there's a chance the iPhone 11 will be priced more affordably - although we reckon a price freeze, rather than a reduction, is a more likely move by Apple.

That said, the new iPhone 11R could be a touch cheaper - depending on the new camera technology. A less-costly iPhone than last year (where the iPhone XR debuted for $749 / $749) could happen if not a lot changes to the hardware... but if Apple goes with the higher-power camera, then the same price is likely to be maintained, in our opinion.

The addition of the iPhone 11 Pro rumor - which, it has to be noted, is based on a single tweet (one that does have some form in getting the naming right of past iPhones) - would suggest a price hike for the phones.

But given analysts are suggesting that the new phones will 'lack novelty', we're not expecting the inflated cost that would bring.

If you're in the UK and primed to purchase the new iPhone on release, you can register your interest with certain retailers so that you'll be the first to hear about their best prices. Vodafone and Carphone Warehouse both have such pre-registration pages, while Mobiles.co.uk will give you £30 cashback if you pre-register with them and then go on to purchase the phone.

New iPhone, iPhone 11 or iPhone XI?

What will Apple call the iPhone 2019? It's a tricky one: Apple has backed itself into a corner with the name. Roman numerals could well remain, but how does the iPhone XI follow the iPhone XS?

Apple has been staunch on verbally calling the handsets the 'iPhone 10' and 'iPhone 10-S'. With that in mind, the iPhone XI seems to make the most sense, but then - if the older models remain - there will be an X, an XS and an XI (along with an XR) - and iPhone 11 is easier to understand.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are great, but there's still room for improvement

That doesn't easily point to the best, most-desirable model. So could Apple do what's been rumored for years and simply go for the 'new iPhone' as the 'main' XS replacement, and stick with the same iPhone XR name, albeit with a small spec upgrade?

As mentioned, the iPhone Pro could be added to the mix, bringing it into line with its iPads (and indeed MacBooks) in terms of their naming, but we're rather doubtful of that.

That said, we've now seen the names 'iPhone 11', 'iPhone 11 Pro' and 'iPhone 11 Pro Max' listed by a case-maker, so we can't rule out the 'Pro' moniker. iPhone 11 Pro Max seems very unlikely though.

But Apple has already ditched numbered increments for Mac, MacBooks, TV and iPads, so 'new iPhone' would be a logical next step - even if iPhone 11 would be the most pleasing thing for consumers looking for the obviously best new phone.

Could we see the Apple AirPods 2 at the iPhone 11 launch?

New iPhone 11 camera: the biggest change

Here's the thing that we think Apple is going to push the hardest this year: unless all the leaks are fake, the iPhone 11 camera looks pretty likely to pack a larger, more square lens array on the rear of the device.

This is the only real hardware upgrade we're seeing from Apple this year, with 2019's iPhone coming with enhanced picture-taking capabilities. Schematics suggest the same thing, and most chassis leaks hint at the same square cut-out portion.

Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in to say that one of these lenses might be almost invisible, adding at the same time that the selfie camera will get a boost from 7MP to 12MP.

One source claims that only the iPhone 11 Max will have the three camera array, but that seems rather fanciful when Apple made a big deal in 2018 explaining how the iPhone XS and XS Max were almost identical bar the screen size - we expect three lenses on both the higher-end 11 variants and most leaks follow that theory.

What will those lenses be? Well, smart money suggests that there will be three 12MP lenses: one that takes 'standard' photos (with decent low-light capabilities), one zoom lens, and a new wide-angle option opening up a new world of photography capabilities.

That source is suggesting that the third lens on the iPhone 11 won't have optical image stabilization, which would be an interesting move, and that the flash will be even brighter and more useful.

"The latest leaks and rumors suggest we'll be seeing significant upgrades for the main camera, to help it beat some of the greatest Android phones such as the Google Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro". James Peckham - phones editor

The same source is also stating that the image processor inside will be enhanced, but we'd expect nothing less from a brand that's likely to push the camera prowess as the main reason to buy the new iPhone range.

Apple's Neural Engine did bring some impressive boosts to the photo quality of the iPhone XS, so another jump forward could continue the brand's ability to just take photos that, well, look nice - thanks to intelligent algorithms working out what they're looking at.

Smart Frame capabilities would add a better way to improve the snaps you're about to take, but we're still mostly in the dark about what that would bring at the moment.

A strong rumor suggests that the iPhone 11 will have a feature from the Galaxy Note 10, where the videos will be able to do background defocus in real time - a real Live Video editor.

Elsewhere, we've heard that the iPhone 11 could use 'new' 12MP sensors, and will offer improved photography, with the three lenses apparently working in coordination in an RGB mode. One of the lenses is also said to offer a 120-degree field-of-view.

What about the front camera? Well, there we're going to get an upgraded 10MP sensor (apparently) - but the same suggests that the new iPhone 11 will have 14MP and 10MP sensors on the rear, which seems unlikely. Even still, an upgrade to selfies would be a welcome addition.

A laser-powered 3D camera was also supposedly destined for the new iPhone 11, but it seems more likely that we'll see that on the iPhone for 2020 (if at all), in a bid to really show off the new iPhone's augmented reality (AR) capabilities.

Sadly, the notch looks like it will be staying the same size - even though the camera tech is shrinking down, as a source says the notch is staying the same this year. This aligns with rumors that the phone chassis isn't changing size, so does make sense.

New iPhone 11 design

What will the new iPhone look like? Pretty simple really: from the front, quite similar (according to the leaks we've seen). The biggest change will be on the back: a hefty square bump to hold those triple-lens cameras.

We've included a video from Mobile Fun above, one that shows the best rendering of what most are expecting to see from the iPhone 11 when it launches later this year. You can also see a similar design in a video showing unofficial dummy handsets created based on leaks.

Indeed, roughly that design shows up in most leaks we're seeing at the moment, with the three camera system being used on the iPhone 11 and 11 Max, with the iPhone 11R still getting the large square bump, but only two lenses.

The square protrusion doesn't look as attractive as we're used to seeing on iPhones, but Apple could be springing a surprise to make sure it doesn't lose too much ground to Samsung, Huawei and Google.

We've seen huge improvements to the camera quality there, and while Apple's iPhones are still superb at taking pictures on the go, extra capability like a wide-angle lens would be something extra and would explain the extra size of the sensors.

An unknown leaker seems to have leaked two phones at the same time: the Galaxy Note10+ and the iPhone XR 2019 in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/QdzBsv8PB0July 31, 2019

Earlier, a leaker took a photo of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus before it launched - but did it with a phone that looked suspiciously like the iPhone 11R, with the double (rather than triple) lens array, according to the placement of the flash.

Whether both are real is up for debate (the quality of the snap isn't great, and you'd expect better from Apple, even at this early development stage), but it shows in the real world what the design could be like.

iPhone 11 case dummies (credit: SlashLeaks)

In terms of the triple-lens camera, that's on show with the dummies leaked above. It's not confirmed but this matches what we've heard so far - giving us an early look at the likely iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

Credit: @OnLeaks / DigitIndia

Back on the subject of the iPhone 11R, reports suggest that the new phone will be landing in purple and green shades - in addition to the current range of black, white, yellow and red - with coral and blue disappearing - after shards of the new material appeared.

These shards were leaked by respected Apple writer Mark Gurman, who also showed the new iPhone range will have this larger camera protrusion in new case moldings, used by third-party manufacturers to secure your iPhone.

And here’s what appear to be your next-generation iPhone XR colors (lavender purple and green instead of blue and coral) as @idanbo reported earlier this week: https://t.co/KQQ6JKmZg9 pic.twitter.com/7k3WZC2ZUiMay 14, 2019

We've elsewhere heard that all three new iPhones might come in black, white, gold and dark green shades, while one source adds that some models might have a subtle 'rainbow' finish.

Another leak from CashKaro and OnLeaks, suggest the new iPhones will get a smaller (and more circular) mute button, but that's hardly going to raise the roof when the new iPhone 11 is announced on stage.

Rumors of a frosted-glass back do appear once in a while, but (at best) this is likely to be a small variant and not indicative of the wider iPhone 11's design style - even if it would help improve wireless charging.

New iPhone 11 display: the same or shifting?

Right: let's get one thing straight... there's not going to be a flexible iPhone this year. While we've seen patents so far, that's as far as the rumor mill is cranking about a bendy Apple device - and that makes sense, given how many issues Samsung and Huawei have had with their bending handsets.

So what will the iPhone 11 display look like? Well, the smart money is currently saying that things will remain the same. A rumor has stated that the 5.8-inch display will remain with the same resolution, with the bezels shrinking slightly, although that was an added line to a wider 'leak' that the iPhone will have a central camera - which we don't think will happen.

While some reports say the display size will stay the same size, others think the main iPhone 11 will be larger. We believe that the same 5.8-inch screen will remain on the iPhone 11, as that will be cheaper for Apple to produce than making a whole new size.

"Don't get your hopes for up a foldable new iPhone, or even a 5G iPhone, in 2019 - Apple is likely to play things safely this year, doubling down on the iPhone X form factor from 2017." John McCann - deputy editor

Another way to save the cost would be to drop the 3D Touch element of the screen, according to investment bank Barclays (who claim to have spent time with the Asia supply chain). This is the feature that allows you to press harder to open up a new menu. That would be replaced by a more powerful haptic engine that would do... something.

According to 9to5Mac, this is known internally as 'leap haptics' and the source code of iOS 13 hints at Haptic Touch, which would replace the smart 3D Touch menus that pop up.

The same confusion over screen size doesn't seem to reign for the iPhone 11 Max screen, with some suggesting the same-sized display as the iPhone XS Max (at 6.5 inches), but fans will have to wait until 2020 before Apple will increase it to a sizable 6.7 inches.

The best leaks also suggest that Apple will stick with an OLED display for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, with the same (cheaper) LCD screen for the new 11R, which would help keep the cost down and preserve battery life. Though one source adds that the LCD screen on the iPhone 11R will see some improvements, such as better anti-aliasing.

We've also heard reports that the two OLED iPhones will use the same display type as the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Usually Samsung makes a different screen for Apple, but using this one is no bad thing, as those ranges have some of the best displays around.

However, they might get an upgrade in the form of more protection, with new shatter-resistance technology rumored to be included (potentially both on the front and back glass).

These specs were 'outed' in a recent tweet, but really just rounded up and confirmed all we really knew already.

What we can be relatively sure about however, is the continued use of Apple's sizable notch on the new iPhone handsets, which is essential for housing the various sensors and camera used for Face ID.

There is a report that suggests Apple is considering bringing back Touch ID in the form of an in-display fingerprint scanner, but this feature is currently touted for the iPhone 12 (expected 2020) so you won't see it on the iPhone 11.

New iPhone 11 battery and features

The iPhone 11 battery was always going to be a source of much debate, with users asking every year for a little more juice coming out of their device. The good news for them is that a couple of nifty tricks might helps things along for the new iPhone in 2019.

One thing we're not expecting is that the new iPhone will lose the Lightning connector, the Apple-only port that connects to all manner of accessories. Multiple rumors have stated that it might be replaced by USB-C, but it seems (for now) that won't be the case.

We've now heard multiple times that it won't get USB-C, so don't expect a change from Lightning.

That said, we could see a compromise here: Apple might finally bundle in the 18W charging block that would see the iPhone charge more quickly. The catch: the USB-A end (the connector most of us think of when imagining a USB lead) would be dropped for a smaller USB-C, allowing for speedier juicing. Another rumor supports this theory, using the same advanced charger that Apple introduced with the iPad Pro (2018) last October.

Having that in the box would be a nice addition to the wireless charging that's almost certain to continue. That wireless charging would go two ways, meaning you'll be able to throw the AirPods, in a wireless charging case, onto the back of the iPhone 11 and be able to charge them up on the go.

What about that battery pack? Well, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone 11 will have a battery that's up to 25% bigger than the current iPhone XS, to allow for this reverse charging without destroying the battery life in a single day.

A rumor has some actual number predictions: the iPhone 11 will pack a 3,200mAh battery (up from an estimated 2,658mAh), the iPhone 11 Max will get 3,500mAh (up from 3,174mAh), and the iPhone 11R will get 3,000mAh (slightly higher than the 2,942mAh of the iPhone XR). But it will be hard to ascertain how true these are given Apple's reluctance to share the exact capacity of each iPhone.

Huawei and Samsung phones already pack so-called "reverse wireless charging" and it's been well-marketed as a key selling point - so it makes sense that Apple would want to offer it too.

"The iPhone 11 may not look very different, but the new triple-lens camera is poised to offer a serious upgrade that could rival more capable Android phones." Matt Swider - global managing editor

The iPhone 11 Max might not get as much of an upgrade, but a rumored 15% battery boost would still be a large jump forward compared to the current Max device - and without the device getting thicker, thanks to possible upgrades in the screen tech.

Having said though, elsewhere we've heard that the iPhone 11 Max will have a 3,969mAh battery, which really would be quite an upgrade. However, the same source says that charging will still be stuck at a slow 5W, in contrast to the 18W rumor above.

What about some other smaller features? Well, another possible upgrade is that, according to one source at least, Face ID will be improved for the new iPhone 11 range, allowing it to work from wider angles.

As for power, Apple always introduces a new chipset with its new iPhone launches, and the A13 chip is being touted for the iPhone 11, with analysts claiming a manufacturer is lined up to produce the chip.

After Apple made a huge deal about the AI learning capabilities of the A12 Bionic chip, one has to assume the big changes to the new chipset are going to be a big talking point come the iPhone 11 launch.

We've also heard that there could be a new secondary chip codenamed 'Rose' and 'R1'. This could replace the M-series motion coprocessor in current models, potentially collecting data from far more sensors to accurately track the position of your iPhone. This would then apparently be used to help locate Apple Tags (which might also be announced today), and improve augmented reality.

In terms of storage, one source says the range will offer 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities, while another points to 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Either way, 1TB is looking unlikely.

Indeed, a fairly comprehensive specs list for the three likely iPhone models can be seen below and this lacks the 1TB size. It's believed that this list is based on numerous leaks and rumors, many of which we've included above, but it's a handy at-a-glance way to see the likely key specs.

This year, it’s all about the cameras! If you’re upgrading this year, which model would you get? #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/3T506bqLOHAugust 21, 2019

Let's move onto the more experimental features that may (read: mostly patents and leaks of things that could be possible in smartphones) be seen in the new iPhone 11 - but we think they're pretty unlikely.

For one: the new iPhones may be easier to use in the rain. A report claims Apple is experimenting with a new tech that allows you to use the phone's screen underwater.

Could we throw the iPhone 11 in? Image credit: TechRadar

What's more, a patent suggests the camera on a future iPhone would be able to tell when you're underwater and alter settings accordingly, so that underwater photographs look better.

Perhaps the iPhone 11 could have sub-epidermal scanning to be unlocked, in which the front camera would scan the veins and blood vessels in your face using IR to make sure it's actually you unlocking the phone.

These blood pathways in your face are the most secure way of monitoring who you are - and can't be fooled in the same way as Face ID theoretically can be.

Another patent meanwhile points to the return of Touch ID, but not as you know it. Rather, the patent talks about a system that would recognize your fingerprint when placed anywhere on the screen.

So it would be an in-screen scanner that works across the whole display, though we're not convinced Apple will actually use this - lots of weird and wonderful things get patented with nothing coming of them.

For something else a little bit weird, a patent filed by Apple shows a system in which a sensor monitors chemicals in the air , in order to 'smell' odors – including body odor. That would be a pretty cool feature for the Apple Watch 5 rather than an iPhone, though.

We've also heard that Apple was working on a walkie-talkie-like feature for the phone, which would allow users to send text messages even if there was no signal. However, this has apparently been put on hold, so if we ever see it we probably won't do this year.

Inside the device we've heard talk that the iPhone 11 will include support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 connection standards – though 5G tech will have to wait until the 2020 iPhones.

One other out there rumor about the iPhone 11 is that it could be compatible with the Apple Pencil - but we've heard that a number of times and we're not going to be drawn in to believing such a thing this year - especially not the size of the Apple Pencil we're seeing right now, which would be be bigger than any iPhone device.

That said, the Pencil could be charged on the rumored new wireless charging rear of the new iPhone - so that does make things seem a touch more believable.

We've also seen case renders showing a slot for an Apple Pencil that would be smaller than the current one, so it's possible Apple will launch a more compact Pencil for use with the iPhone. We still doubt it though.

The iPhone 11 might use new shatter-resistant glass. Plus, an exciting walkie-talkie-like feature has been rumored... but apparently put on hold. And a new video shows off what the iPhone 11 might look like based on rumors.

New iPhone 11: what we want to see

We were mostly impressed with the iPhone XS range last year, but that doesn't mean they're perfect - talk to any ardent Android user and they'll give chapter and verse on why the iPhone isn't anywhere near as well-spec'd as their device.

That does kind of miss the point of the iPhone - Apple's never been about the spec, more the usability and overall polish - but there are some things we'd like to see more (or less) of with the iPhone 11 range:

1. No notch (or, at least, a smaller one)

The iPhone X made the smartphone notch a mainstream 'thing' - but with the advent of punch-hole cameras and under-screen technology on our phones, the notch needs to go.

While Apple needs that space to chuck in the array of sensors that make Face ID as secure as it is, we want a new solution - and Apple has the means to work out what that is, as well as helping attract a new raft of users.

The notch is big... imagine if it wasn't there on the new iPhone

2. A new design

While the current design of the iPhone XS and XS Max is one of the best out there, we want something new, something more. Apple could make things more sleek, remove more of the physical buttons or even wrap the screen around - a statement can be made with some smart engineering.

Sadly, that doesn't seem likely to appear until 2020's iPhone - the new iPhone in 2019 looks destined to stay rather similar to the last two generations' design.

3. Better battery life

We say this ever year, but the fact remains that iPhones still aren't the strongest performers when it comes to battery life.

That said, the iPhone XR was one of the longest-lasting devices ever from the Cupertino brand, so let's see some of the prowess baked into the larger, more expensive iPhones. It's not easy (damned physics keeps getting in the way) but that doesn't mean improvements can't be made.

4. eSIM only

The current iPhones - the XS, XS Max and iPhone XR - all pack an eSim alongside their main, physical card.

While it would be weird at first, Apple has the power to change users' attitudes to what's acceptable on a smartphone (think how everyone is now losing the headphone jack) and making the SIM virtual would allow greater freedom to hop between networks and deals at will, rather than being stuck on one contract for too long.

With 5G on the way, that's going to see a lot more competition for users - and flexibility will be the number one benefit for those wanting a great phone deal.