Hulu's Black Friday offer is the streaming TV deal of the year

The 2022 Black Friday sales are underway. The day itself doesn't arrive until November 25, but we've already seen plenty of discounts so far, and our Black Friday live blog is the best place to keep up with the biggest and newest deals as they drop.

While most retailers slash the price on an immeasurable number of products, the world's best streaming services tend to stay away from offering Black Friday deals to potential customers.

Well, for the most part. There's always one big streamer who receives a significant annual price drop: Hulu, and that's the case again in 2022. Right now, customers can buy a 12-month, ads-based Hulu subscription for just $1.99 a month (opens in new tab) – a deal that represents a hefty 75% saving on its usual $7.99 price point. The offer is only available until Monday, November 28, though, so act now or you'll miss out.

This year, Hulu is facing competition from other streamers in the Black Friday sales, with HBO Max leading the charge with its own 80% off Black Friday deal. While that sounds incredibly enticing, it's Hulu's Black Friday offer that I'll be buying – and here's why.

The Bear isn't just a fantastic Hulu show – it's one of the best series of 2022. (Image credit: Hulu)

For starters, Hulu's back catalog is surprisingly fantastic. There are a number of great shows to check out, covering a wide range of genres so fans of all kinds will find something worth streaming.

In the past two years alone, some of the best Hulu shows of all-time have been released on the platform. Only Murders in the Building, Ramy, The Bear, Pam & Tommy, PEN15, and Reservation Dogs are just six examples of the high quality entertainment available on Hulu – offerings that have regularly received nominations on the awards circuit, too. In the US, these TV series are only available to watch on Hulu (they're streamable on Disney Plus in the UK) so you'll need a Hulu subscription if you want to catch these top-tier shows on one side of the Atlantic at least.

There are plenty of great Hulu movies to discover, too. From Palm Springs and Run, to Prey and Fresh, Hulu runs the gamut of genres to deliver a great package of the best Hulu movies around.

Away from its original content, a Hulu subscription also provides other benefits. Stumping up the cash gives you the option to try out HBO Max, Warner Bros Discovery's streaming platform, for free for a week.

By signing up to a Hulu subscription, you can select an add-on to grab a seven-day HBO Max free trial. Even with HBO Max's own Black Friday deal, Hulu's add-on represents significant value for money as it's the only way you can try out HBO Max for nothing, and catch up on House of the Dragon and The Batman. Not too shabby, eh?

Only Murders in the Building is a ridiculously fun Hulu series. (Image credit: Hulu)

Additionally, Hulu is one of the cheaper streaming options around – and that's before its Black Friday offer was revealed.

Ordinarily, Hulu is the second least expensive streamer, with its ads-based subscription costing just $7.99 per month. That means Hulu is only bested by Apple TV Plus ($4.99 a month) when it comes to purchasing a subscription in the US. Other alternatives, such as Netflix ($9.99 per month), HBO Max ($9.99), and Prime Video ($8.99) might have bigger libraries. But, when it comes to saving money on a streaming subscription, Hulu is right up there even when the Black Friday sales aren't taking place.

Admittedly, Hulu's Black Friday offer for 2022 isn't as good as its predecessor. Last year, a 12-month Hulu subscription could be purchased for less than $12 – that's $0.99 per month. Even so, signing up to this year's $1.99 per month deal is spectacular value for money, with potential customers saving themselves $72 if they do so.

In a year when the cost of living crisis has seen everyday prices spiral – and people subsequently cancel their streaming service subscriptions – this Hulu Black Friday deal is well worth considering. Sure, HBO Max's own offer is equally tempting, but that $1.99 a month deal runs out after three months, whereas Hulu's lasts for the entire year. For those looking to save as much money as possible from a streaming subscription, Hulu wins hands down – and that, more than anything, is why I'll be picking one up this Black Friday.

For more Hulu content, check out all of the Hulu plans and prices available to you. Alternatively, look at these brilliant Black Friday TV deals if you're in the market for a new screen to watch your favorite content on.