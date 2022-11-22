I'm snapping up this 80% off HBO Max Black Friday deal – and you should too

It can be difficult to find a good – and we mean really good – streaming service deal at times. But, with heaps of Black Friday deals already available ahead of the big day on November 25, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has got in on the act and slashed a massive 80% off a subscription for HBO Max.

Right now, new and returning customers in the US can snap up an HBO Max subscription for just $1.99 per month at HBOMax.com (opens in new tab) for three months. The offer is also available via the Apple Store, Google Play, Amazon, and Roku devices. Potential buyers can also learn more about this deal by booting up their Xbox, PlayStation, LG, and VIZIO devices and heading to their respective online stores.

This offer is only available for a limited time, with the deal running until Monday, November 28. So, if you're considering purchasing a subscription at this price, you'll need to act fast.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max three-month ads-tier subscription – was $9.99 now $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)

HBO Max is one of the world's best streaming services, so this 80% off deal is one you can't afford to pass up. With tons of award-winning TV shows and fan favorite movies to stream on the platform, there's plenty to keep you occupied. You'll have to deal with ad breaks every so often, but it's a small price to pay for, well, such a small price for this subscription.

Considering a typical HBO Max subscription costs $9.99 a month, this is a ridiculously cheap price to pay for one of the best streaming services around.

There's plenty of genuinely brilliant content to enjoy on HBO Max, too. From the best HBO Max shows, such as House of the Dragon and Succession, to the best HBO Max movies like The Batman, all of your streaming needs will be fulfilled by signing up to WBD's primary streamer. At less than $2 per month, the amount of prestige TV and fantastic films available isn't to be sniffed at.

There are a couple of catches with this deal, though, that you'll want to know about before you purchase a subscription. This price is only available for HBO Max's ads-supported tier, which means you'll have to deal with adverts every so often. If you're someone who doesn't want enforced ads breaking up your streaming sessions, you may want to think twice about signing up.

Additionally, the $1.99 per month price point is only available for the first three months of your HBO Max subscription. After that, it'll cost the usual $9.99 a month – but you can always cancel your subscription before February to ensure you don't start paying $10 every month to continue using it.

