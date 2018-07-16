Huawei Android tablet discount bonanza!

You get a tablet! And you get a tablet! And you get a tablet! Yep, Amazon is doing it's very own Oprah-style giveaway (okay, Prime Day sale, not giveaway) with a quartet of discounted Huawei tablets.

With the most expensive slate, the MediaPad M5 10, coming in at just £263.99 (that's almost £70 off), these tablets deals will suit pretty much all budgets.

All four deals run until 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 17, and you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of them - sign up for a free trial today.

Huawei tablets Amazon Prime Day deals

Huawei MediaPad M5 10 | was £329.99 now £263.99

With a large 10-inch, 2K display, powerful octa-core processor alongside 4GB of RAM and the latest Android software the MediaPad M5 packs in a lot - and you can now save yourself £66.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M5 8 | was £269.99 now £214.99 at Amazon

With a whole heap of power under the hood, stunning QHD display and a size that you can take with you pretty much anywhere, the MediaPad M5 8 is a great small tablet - and you can save £55.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M3 10 | was £209.99 now £174.99

You can save yourself £35 off the MediaPad M3 10, and in return you'll get a tablet with a 10-inch display, 32GB of storage, octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM - which is plenty to keep you going.View Deal