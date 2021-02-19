How to watch WandaVision online: stream all-new episode 7 on Disney Plus today

Just when you thought WandaVision was starting to make sense...along comes episode 6. Last week's 'All-New Halloween Spectacular' pretty much blew the whole show wide open again, serving as a final perplexing interlude before the final act in Westview starts today and Marvel Studios' first ever limited series concludes over the coming weeks. Read on as we explain how to watch WandaVision online and stream all-new episode 7 of the Avengers spin-off starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany on Disney Plus today.

As before, WandaVision episode 7 will be released on Disney Plus at midnight PT / 3AM ET / 8AM GMT (on Friday, November 19 in this instance).

How to watch WandaVision episode 7 Release date: February 19 Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park Director: Matt Shakman Watch now: stream WandaVision on Disney Plus from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month

*Warning: spoilers for WandaVision episodes 1-6, The Avengers and other MCU content may exist below*

Last week, we were introduced to the 90s or even early-00s themed episode 6 by twins Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) directly addressing the audience for the first time to share that it's Halloween - and that their mom has been 'acting weird' since her twin brother, Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters) arrived in town.

Fans also think there's something up with Pietro (aka Quicksilver), namely that his Bart Simpson-like class clown persona and lack of a Sokovian accent aren't really in keeping with the character we saw in the X-Men franchise. Many, therefore, believes one of the main phase four MCU villains in disguise.

Elsewhere, in the SHIELD world or 'real world' if you like, Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) has soundly established himself a baddie, leaving Agent Woo (Randall Park), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) to go rogue.

Back in Westview, Vision (Bettany) is off a secret mission exploring the 'edge of town' or 'Westview boundary' where people are increasingly ghost-like, while Wanda (Olsen) is confidently bopping around town in her Scarlet Witch garb. Things all get a bit chaotic towards the end, leaving us wondering what the heck happens next.

Anyone wanting to know more can read our complete WandaVision episode 6 recap, but know it includes full spoilers. Or follow our guide explains how to watch WandaVision episode 7 online and stream the new Marvel show today. Actually, we do know something else for sure: all you need is a great value Disney Plus subscription!

How to watch WandaVision online with Disney Plus today

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching WandaVision using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of WandaVision and the entire MCU canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

View Deal

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People - as well as being the only place to watch Britney Spears documentary right now. Bringing further great value ESPN+ offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November. WandaVision is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Also, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to keep bring more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021.

And finally, Disney Plus is getting a number of new additions to already vast library of content in 2021 by way of the new Star on Disney Plus add-on launching in global markets like the UK - in fact, it's catalogue will nearly double for those who sign up for the channel in

Read more: