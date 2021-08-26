We've already been treated to an Xbox showcase and the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom 2021, and the game announcements aren't stopping yet. Tonight (August 26) you can tune into the Future Games Show from our friends over at GamesRadar to get the lowdown on over 40 new games headed our way over the coming months and years.

Resident Evil Village fans will have an especially good reason to tune in too, as the hosts of the event are voice actors Maggie Robertson and Aaron LaPlante - who played the game's Lady Dimitrescu and The Duke respectively.

Here's everything you need to know about the Future Games Show including how to watch it when it begins, and what to expect during the 75-minute event.

How to watch the Gamescom 2021 Future Games Show

The Future Games Show at Gamescom 2021 will be taking place tonight (August 26) at 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CET. It will last for roughly 75-minutes and can be livestreamed over on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and GamesRadar.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and come back later to watch the Future Games Show via the embedded video below. Regardless of how you choose to watch, you'll probably want to set yourself a reminder of when it's set to kick off to be sure you see all the announcements as they happen.

Gamescom 2021 Future Games Show: what to expect

The Future Games Show promises to feature over 40 games during the broadcast, meaning there’s likely going to be something for everyone to enjoy at some point during the event. We might not have to wait too long to play some of these games either as we’re told that the event will show off games releasing in 2021 and 2022 (as well as a few that are further away).

As for the kinds of games we’ll see, expect a broad range of indie titles to be featured thanks to the return of Future Games’ Ones to Watch montage. These Future Games shows are known for delivering big titles too (such as giving Dying Light 2 details at E3 2021) but seem to enjoy highlighting lesser known titles.

As for who will be there we don’t know too many of the publishers and developers in attendance but expect games from Team 17 (Worms franchise), Frontier (Planet Zoo) and Koch Media (Metro).

Virtual Show Floor Booths will be making a return from the E3 2021 Future Games event, allowing you to play demos for some of the games featured during the show from the comfort of your living room.

Gamescom 2021 Future Games Show predictions

Timesplitters reboot details from Koch

We know that Koch Media is working on Payday 3 and a Timesplitters reboot, so we're hoping to hear more about these (especially the latter) during the Future Games Show. We might get more details about its upcoming Saints Row reboot too after its reveal during Opening Night Live.

Silksong news

Every time indie games are mentioned, we'll be ready to look out for details about the sequel to Hollow Knight. This is less of a prediction and more of something we hope to see - and we're already prepared to be disappointed. However, if we keeping guessing we will be right... eventually.

Overcooked 3 announcement

Finally, with Team 17 being at the event we predict that an Overcooked 3 announcement could be coming at the Future Games Show. Overcooked: All You Can Eat (a remake of the first two games) came out last year and it's been around three years since we got a proper new game in the series (with Overcooked 2), so a new game reveal seems plausible. If Overcooked 3 is shown off, we'd expect it to have a 2021 or 2022 release date.