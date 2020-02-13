Half-Life: Alyx release date set for March 23

Valve has finally set a release date for its upcoming VR title Half-Life: Alyx in a tweet that went out on Thursday – expect to see City 17 through the lens of your favorite VR headset on March 23, 2020.

In a follow-up to the tweet, Valve released three screenshots for the game with the tagline “Return to City 17 in just six weeks” and links to the Steam page for the game and the game’s official website.

Half-Life: Alyx, available March 23, 2020 https://t.co/NCOLWqSp3e pic.twitter.com/Q04EZwNfBtFebruary 13, 2020

Reactions to the game so far have been mostly positive-mixed-with-skepticism, and the game represents one of the first major franchises from Valve to get VR treatment, so expectations are high.

Return to City 17

For those who missed the game’s announcement earlier this year, Half-Life Alyx is set between the events of the original Half-Life and Half-Life 2 (both of which are free to play until Half-Life Alyx comes out) and follow Alyx and her father, Dr. Eli Vance, as they form a resistance to the Combine.

The game was built with Valve’s VR headset, the Valve Index, in mind and will be free for owners of Valve’s VR hardware, but the game’s website says that most VR headsets – including the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality Headsets - will work, too.

Between Half-Life: Alyx and Animal Crossing: New Horizons , March might just be the best month yet for gamers in 2020.