Google's Project Wing passes crucial test on path to drone deliveries

Project Wing, Google's experimental drone delivery service (that's now technically under Alphabet), has just achieved a major milestone in becoming an everyday reality.

Nearly a year after getting the US government's approval, Project Wing staff announced they've completed a major test organized with the help of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and NASA.

Project Wing's challenge involved three separate drones operating within relatively close proximity to each other, flown by a single operator. The drones then performed basic deliveries in the testing range while dodging buildings, terrain, and each other.

'Fleets' of mail drones

Having multiple drones working near one other is critical because, as Project Wing co-lead James Ryan Burgess puts it, there could be "fleets with thousands of [unmanned aircraft systems] in the air at any one time," should mail-by-drone become the way of the future.

With multi-drone testing completed, Project Wing says the next step is refining its platform to support a larger number of more complex flights, while also making sure it can be used in conjunction with other air traffic control systems.

Though it appears there's work left to do, this recent success means we might get our next Google Pixel phone delivered from above sooner than we thought.