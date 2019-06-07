Google brings a whole new range of Chromebooks Down Under

The phenomenon of the affordable Chromebook that offers a simpler, more immediate experience than a laptop has been making waves overseas for quite some time now. In comparison, availability of the ChromeOS-powered devices has been rather limited in Australia.

However, Google has announced that, from now on, Aussies “can enjoy a wider and more enhanced range of Chromebooks from more retailers” and has officially launched a page dedicated to the range available in Australia.

What is a Chromebook?

Firstly, for those that aren’t in the loop, a Chromebook is a relatively small and affordable laptop that’s powered by Google’s own ChromeOS, which is a lightweight operating system designed for simplicity and everyday use.

While they can be a tad underpowered when compared to Windows or Mac systems, their low price point, extended battery life, and portability can be quite enticing for certain users. It helps to think of them as generally sitting somewhere between a tablet and a laptop.

For more detailed descriptions, along with advantages and disadvantages, check out our ‘ what is a Google Chromebook ’ page.

Introductions

Google’s page lists a total of 11 Chromebooks from the likes of HP, Lenovo, Acer and Asus, four of which are new to Australia. They range in price from $349 to $1,199 and are available variably from Amazon, Officeworks, and JB Hi-Fi.

Below, we've listed a small selection of the Chromebooks on offer.

HP Chromebook X2 | $1,197 Featuring a 12.3-inch 2K (2,400 x 1,600) touch display that you can detach and use separately, this 2-in-1 is ideal for everything from watching movies and shows to everyday use. A 10-hour battery life will make sure you can keep this lightweight unit with you on the move for longer.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 | $1,138 Packing an Intel Core i5-8200Y CPU, 64GB storage, and 4GB of RAM, this Chromebook goes a way to matching some entry-level laptop capabilities, and thanks to its lightweight design and 10 hour battery life, you'll be taking that power with you wherever you go. It also features a 14-inch touch display with an impressive 87% screen-to-body ratio for smooth, uninterrupted viewing.

Acer Chromebook 14 | $498 For a more affordable option that still packs in an awesome 14-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display, the Acer Chromebook 14 is a great choice for casual users that still want to use a bigger screen for media.

