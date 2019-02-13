Get this super cheap new Huawei P20 Pro deal for just £20 a month

What would you say to paying just £20 per month for one of the best phones to come out last year? If you're answer is a resounding yes then get excited as this isn't a hypothetical situation.

This cheap tariff comes to you from phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk, which is offering the Huawei P20 Pro with 2GB of data for just £20 per month and £255 upfront. Yes, the upfront may seem like quite a lot but we've got a little trick to help out there, too.

If you use our EXCLUSIVE discount code HUWMOBTR at checkout (probably best to copy and paste it!), you'll knock an extra £25 off the cost making the price a lot more comfortable and bringing the total two year cost down to just over £700. When you consider the fact that the new Samsung Galaxy S10 is set to be released with a SIM-free price of over £800, you quickly realise just how incredibly cheap this deal is for a flagship device - S10 deals on contract are inevitably going to be hundreds of pounds more.

So if your mind is now stuck on cheap monthly costs, check out this Huawei P20 Pro deal in full below. Or if you can't see yourself paying that much upfront, try our Huawei mobile phone deals page for the best alternatives.

This cheap Huawei P20 Pro deal in full:

Huawei P20 Pro from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £230 upfront with HUWMOBTR code | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

This deal is all about those incredible monthly costs. £20 a month for any smartphone this good is an incredible place to be at. Yes, the upfront is a bit more costly, but overall this is one of the cheapest P20 Pro contracts out there - especially when you deduct our exclusive discount. Total cost over two years is £710

