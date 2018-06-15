Get free Netflix now with mobile phone deals from O2

O2 and Netflix have just teamed up to make watching shows and movies on the go easier than ever using your smartphone data connection.

The new partnership means new O2 customers, as well as those upgrading, can get a free Netflix subscription for up to a year. There is also the extra bonus of getting double data on many O2 Refresh Tariffs that will let you enjoy that Netflix content even when away from Wi-Fi far – and importantly, more affordable – using a data connection.

There are plenty of top-end smartphones to pick from on the O2 deals here.

For existing Netflix customers, your gift will be credited to your account for plenty of free access.

"We are totally thrilled to ink this new partnership with O2" said Maria Ferreras, VP Business Development EMEA. “With this promotion, O2 mobile customers will be able to easily access Netflix’s critically acclaimed original content and enjoy a new way of watching entertainment.”

O2 deal options for free Netflix

The O2 tariffs which are eligible for free Netflix are available until August 8. Pricing starts at £20 per month including that free £7.99 per month Netflix subscription.

O2 Refresh tariffs come in two forms: 15GB and six months of Netflix, or 25GB and a year of Netflix.

There are also SIM only options with a deal that offers 18GB of data and a six month Netflix subscription. 40GB and 25GB options are also available. While a tablet deal gets you 5GB of data and six months of Netflix.

Pocket hotspot and dongles are also included with a deal that offers 18GB of data and six months of Netflix.

Check out all the O2 Netflix deals here.