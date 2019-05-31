Get an affordable 60GB mobile phone deal from Vodafone this weekend

When it comes to choosing a new mobile phone deal, there are two main options to consider: small data caps at affordable prices or huge data plans at 'wow I might need to take on a second job' kind of pricing plans.

While this has simply become a choice you have to make, the current spring sale from Vodafone is currently mixing the two options, providing massive 60GB data plans with pretty affordable price points.

The only downside we can spot here is that the deals end on Monday, June 3 so you will have to grab one of these offers in just the next few days.

With offers on the likes of the Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone XR, these aren't some bargain bin devices either. You can see all of the options down below.

These big data deals in full:

- iPhone XR | £29 upfront | £50 a month

- iPhone 8 | £29 upfront | £46 a month

- Samsung Galaxy S10 | £49 upfront | £50 a month

- Samsung Galaxy S10e | £29 upfront | £46 a month

- Samsung Galaxy A70 | £9 upfront | £38 a month

- OnePlus 6T | £29 upfront | £46 a month

- Google Pixel 3 | FREE upfront | £38 a month

- Google Pixel 3 XL | FREE upfront | £42 a month