Get a £25 Amazon gift card now with some of the best mobile phone deals around

We must admit, we feel like we've talked a lot about Amazon recently. After all, Prime Day is just around the corner and the savings we're expecting will be massive.

But Prime Day hasn't tended to be happy hunting ground for mobile phone deals. It's fortunate then that Mobiles.co.uk is giving away a nice little Amazon.co.uk bonus with some of its very best mobile phone deals now.

Choose the Carphone Warehouse-owned retailer's super cheap £23 per month tariffs on the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 or popular Huawei P20 Pro, and Mobiles will arrange for a £25 Amazon gift card to be sent your way. Not bothered about Amazon? Then you can go for Currys/PC World or Marks & Spencer instead - the choice is yours.

Each plan is on Vodafone and comes with a decent 4GB of data - so you don't even have to struggle along with the bare minimum - as well as unlimited calls and texts. And the added bonus is that you can still use TechRadar's exclusive 10OFF discount code at the checkout to save an extra tenner.

We're only expecting this promotional offer to last until July 13, so we'd advise grabbing one of the below deals as soon as possible:

Mobile phone deals with £25 Amazon voucher:

Samsung Galaxy S9 with £25 voucher | Vodafone | £115 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Probably the best Android phone in the world. Definitely the best Galaxy S9 deal on the market. The sensational Samsung hasn't even been on the shelves six months, and already you can get it for less than £700 over two years. Total cost over 24 months is £667

Samsung Galaxy S8 with £25 voucher | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Read our Galaxy S9 review and you'll see that it doesn't make leaps and bounds over its predecessor. You can save yourself almost £100 by going for the older phone thanks to this Samsung S8 deal. Total cost over 24 months is £552

Huawei P20 Pro with £25 voucher | Vodafone | £100 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

We've been pleasantly surprised by the popularity of the P20 phones from Huawei. The P20 Pro is the more advanced model and a genuine contender to Samsung when it comes to the best Android handsets of 2018. Total cost over 24 months is £652

Google Pixel 2 XL with £25 voucher | Vodafone | £310 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

The good news is that the voucher is also available on the monumental Google Pixel 2 XL. The bad news is that the price just shot up and you now have to part with £300+ upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £862

How to claim your gift voucher for Amazon, Currys/PC World or M&S:

Step one Click the link of your chosen handset above and sign up for the promotion by entering your email. Mobiles.co.uk will send you an email to confirm that they've received your registration.

Step two Click 'Buy Now' to go through to the Mobiles website, select the relevant tariff as described above (it has to be one of those tariffs, we're afraid - you won't get the voucher if you go for something else) and complete your purchase. Simple as that!

Mobiles.co.uk says that you will receive the gift card once it has validated your purchase. Details of how to receive the gift will be sent to the email address provided within 60 days from your purchase (so unfortunately no way to use it on on the Amazon Prime Day deals), at which point you will also be able to choose which gift card you prefer - Amazon, Currys/PC World or Marks & Spencer. Full terms and conditions can be found when you click through to the deals at the link above.