Walmart just launched a huge flash sale: shop the 11 best deals before they're gone

Walmart has given us a Thursday treat by launching a massive flash sale, with deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to kitchen appliances, vacuums, mattresses, and more. I've gone through Walmart's sale to bring you today's 11 best deals I recommend.



• Shop Walmart's full flash sale



Walmart's sale includes a bit of everything, including best-selling tech gadgets and home appliances from brands like LG, Apple, Keurig, and Dyson, as well as summer essentials like lawnmowers, patio furniture, and outdoor toys.

Some favorites include Dyson's powerful V8+ Origin cordless vacuum on sale for $299.99, this 65-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn for just $448, and Keurig's K-Iced hot and iced coffee maker on sale for a fantastic price of $59.



Shop more of the best deals below and keep in mind that Walmart's flash sale ends tomorrow at midnight. You might not see prices like this until the upcoming Memorial Day sales event.

Walmart Flash sale: the 11 best deals

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129.95 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129.95 at Walmart. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

LG 24-inch HD Smart TV Monitor: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Walmart

You can get this 24-inch HD smart TV from LG for just $149.99 at Walmart's flash sale. Perfect for gaming, the HD display can be used as a TV or computer monitor and features wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles, plus WebOS 3.5 for seamless streaming.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $149.95 at Walmart

Get the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for $149.95 - the lowest price you can find. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $448 - an excellent price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 at Walmart

You can snag a $50 discount on the Xbox Series X console, bringing the price down to $449, which is the best deal you can find right now. In addition to being able to play all of the latest Xbox game releases, the Series X boasts ultra-fast loading times, 4K resolution, and up to 120 frames per second, which are available for supported games.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $839 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $839. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.

Hisense 75-Inch U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,198 at Walmart

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U8 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models, with mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 144Hz Game Mode Pro.

You can also see more of today's best TV deals and cheap laptop deals, and look forward to the 2024 Memorial Day sales event.