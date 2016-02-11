Play Dark Souls III before anyone else at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender is the hottest ticket in town - attendees will be the first people in the world to play the hotly-anticipated Dark Souls III among others.

It's a great day out where you can play the latest games which also include Total War: Warhammer, speak to some gaming experts, learn more about modding your PC, play against some of the best LAN gamers and loads more! And all that for cheaper than a movie...

A standard pass is currently £14.99. You can also pick up a Weekender+ ticket for £24, which bags you a two day ticket for entry on both the Saturday and Sunday, and grants entry to the gaming floor 30 mins early on each day, meaning you won't have to elbow others out of the way to get your hands on Dark Souls 3, Street Fighter V, Total War: Warhammer and other upcoming games first.

It also offers a host of other benefits, including a digital subscription to PC Gamer worth £28 and entry into a prize draw to win a GT Omega Racing Chair.

Whether you go for one day or two, you'll get to chance to try the latest PC gaming kit in the Hardware Zone, rub shoulders with other gamers in the social lounges, get your game on in competitive eSports tournaments and learn overclocking and other PC building tips from experts at workshops.#