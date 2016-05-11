Techradar's most loved and hated PC gaming characters

Loved: Fin Fin - Fin Fin on Teo

Fin Fin was a flying green dolphin-bird that starred in its own game at the height of the Tamagotchi craze in 1997. My first PC game, Fin Fin used to fly into view when I spoke into my PC's microphone. At the beginning, he would perch on a nearby branch to nip fruit out of my virtual hand and sing a song under the stars. At least, he did for a while, anyway. Like a cat, he began disappearing for days at a time. Flicking through the fictional world of Teo's various locations, I would sometimes find him in a cave or splashing around in a watering hole. But that was rare. His absences lengthening, Fin Fin grew distant. My green pal hardly ever visited. He became indifferent to my fruit offerings and his jovial birdsong faded over time. In the end, I was left whispering into the mic like a defeated librarian while staring into the empty forest. I miss you, Fin Fin. Please come home. (Sadface.)

Hated: Claptrap - Borderlands (pictured)

Borderlands' aptly-named character is meant to be annoying, which is of little consolation to me. CL4P-TP, to give the loquacious cycloptic robot its proper name, is the very worst type of companion a game can place by your side. Whether he's questioning what it would be like to have a belly-button, making farting-slash-beatboxing noises or dashing headlong into danger (every five minutes, then), I found myself constantly wanting to throw him off the nearest cliff. Fallout 4's Dogmeat is just as stupid, but at least he can't speak.