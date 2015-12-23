Golden Joystick Store takes on the Steam sale with cheap PC games: day 3

The Golden Joystick Store is the newest online PC game shop to take on the might of the Steam sale. It's run by the same company that owns PC Gamer and techradar, and it's attempting to offer PC games at cheaper prices than the competition.
It's running a whole range of PC game deals throughout the rest of December and into January, so we'll be listing the best ones every day. If you want to go straight to the store to view all the deals yourself you can do so here.
If you've not used the Golden Joystick Store before, it's very simple to use: select and purchase the game you're after and you'll be instantly emailed a Steam/Origin/Uplay code so that you can download from the relevant service.
Today's PC game deals at the Golden Joystick Store:
Here are the best Golden Joystick Store PC game deals of the day - whether you're in the UK or US you'll see the price in your own currency. Please be aware that these deals will change every day - some will last for 24 hours only while others will run for a little longer.
Project CARS
50% off: now £19.99 (UK only)
3D Realms Anthology
75% off: now $10.00 | £7.50
Assassin's Creed® IV: Black Flag™
40% off: now £9.59 (UK only)
Cities: Skylines
60% off: now $12.00 | £9.20
Company of Heroes 2
75% off: now $8.75 | £6.25
Crusader Kings II
75% off: now $10.00 | £8.75
Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition
75% off: now £5.00 (UK only)
DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
60% off: now £12.00 (UK only)
Death to Spies
75% off: now $1.25 | £1.00
Dishonored
75% off: now $5.00 | £2.50
Double Dragon trilogy
25% off: now $4.49 | £3.59
Europa Universalis IV
75% off: now $10.00 | £8.75
Europa Universalis IV DLC Collection
75% off: now $16.25 | £12.50
Evoland 2
50% off: now $10.00 | £7.50
F1 2015
33% off: now £26.79 (UK only)
Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
66% off: now $6.80 | £5.10
Fallout: New Vegas
75% off: now $2.50 | £2.50
Fallout: New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
66% off: now $6.80 | £5.10
Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon
40% off: now £7.19 (UK only)
Far Cry® 4
30% off: now £20.99 (UK only)
Giana's Sisters: Twisted Dreams
50% off: now $7.50 | £5.50
Men of War: Assault Squad 2
75% off: now $7.50 | £6.25
NaissanceE
68% off: now $4.80 | £3.20
Pillars of Eternity Hero Edition
60% off: now $18.00 | £14.00
Teleglitch: Die More Edition
75% off: now $3.25 | £2.25
The Elder Scrolls Online®: Tamriel Unlimited™
60% off: now $24.00 | £20.00
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
75% off: now $5.00 | £2.50
The Evil Within
80% off: now $12.00 | £7.00
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
15% off: now $25.49 | £19.54
Wolfenstein®: The New Order (ROW)
80% off: now $12.00 | £7.00
Wolfenstein®: The Old Blood (ROW)
50% off: now $10.00 | £7.50