These nine Xbox One games of E3 will make you crave Microsoft's smaller console

The Xbox One started E3 2016 with the first press conference of the day with an impressive game and hardware showcase. Clearly, Microsoft has learned from its early missteps with the Xbox hardware offering with the announcement Xbox One S and Project Scorpio, likely the fastest gaming console to hit the market next year.

But, what about 2016 and the games releasing for the Xbox One S? Here are the best games shown during the Microsoft E3 press conference that we just can't wait to play this autumn and into next year.