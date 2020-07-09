Galaxy S20 price cut: save up to $300 on the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a price cut on TechRadar's best phone of 2020, the Samsung Galaxy S20, at Best Buy. The retailer is offering up to $300 in savings on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra with qualified activation or save up to $200 on an unlocked Samsung phone.



Best Buy's Samsung deal allows you to save up to $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 with qualified activation and monthly device payments from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You'll pay $29.16 a month over 24 months with Verizon and Sprint, which brings the cost of the Samsung phone down to $699. AT&T is offering the Galaxy S20 for $799 with $26.66 monthly payments over 30 months.



If you don't want to activate with a carrier, Best Buy is also offering a $150 discount on an unlocked Galaxy S20. Both deals are limited time promotions, so you should snag these Samsung smartphone bargains now before it's too late.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $999.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $300 with qualified activation

You can save up to $300 on the Galaxy S20 with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The Galaxy S20 phone features a 6.2-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G for $1,199.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $300 on the Galaxy S20 Plus with qualified activation

Best Buy is offering up to $300 in savings on the S20 Plus with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and a 128GB and 512GB storage option.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for $1,349.99 at Best Buy | Save up to $300 on the S20 Ultra with qualified activation

For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on the S20 Ultra with qualified activation from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. The Galaxy S20 Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch display and is available in 12GB or 16GB of RAM and a 128GB or 512GB storage option.

View Deal

Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.



You can also shop more offers with our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 prices and deals and the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals and plans.