Forget Black Friday: Amazon has a $700 discount on this stunning 65-inch OLED TV

While Black Friday is still over a month away, we've spotted a Black Friday-worthy deal on one of the best TVs of 2021. Right now, you can get LG's stunning 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99 (was $2,499.99) at Amazon. That's a massive $700 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch display.

One of this year's best TVs, the LG C1 OLED display features a stunning 65-inch OLED panel within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. Gamers will appreciate the Game Optimizer menu, which allows you to easily access your games settings. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for LG's C1 OLED TV, and we can't guarantee you'll see a better deal at the official Black Friday 2021 sale. We don't know how long Amazon will have this set on sale (or in stock), so we'd recommend snapping up this new record-low price while you can.

