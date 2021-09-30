Exclusive: GameStop PS5 restock in-store event time and all 202 locations listed

Exclusive: The GameStop PS5 restock in-store event is tomorrow, September 30, and if you follow our PS5 and Twitter tracker Matt Swider, you will get alerts when the PS5 is in stock in the US – follow and turn on notifications.
We can confirm 202 GameStop locations in New York, Georgia and Texas will have its first in-store restock of 2021. It'll require bundles and PS5 Disc is the only console that will be for sale, at least at the GameStop locations we checked today. Another fact from where we checked: it'll cost $705 for all of the items included (everything is at face value).
Other stores may have different procedures – that's New York. The GameStop in-store restock time is when your local store opens (some open at 8am EDT) – but only if you live in three locations in the United States: New York, Atlanta and Dallas-Ft. Worth (or their surrounding areas), according to GameStop. The good news is that there are a bunch of stores in each location that will have PS5 stock.
We spend hours putting together a full list of all 202 GameStop locations, but first, here's how to get a leg up on PS5 restock alerts online:
► When? Follow our PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications for instant restock news. It's the fastest way to get PS5 and Xbox stock updates.
► Never buy from other Twitter users – ever. They're all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No one will sell a PS5 or Xbox for just $550.
► How to get the email invite? Sign up for Matt's Monday newsletter to find out how to open yourself up to Sony's email invite list. He details the steps weekly (on Monday mornings).
GameStop store locations: all 202 locations listed
Here's something annoying: GameStop's broken PS5 restock store locator only exact matches a store location by its zip code or city name if they're due to have the PS5 for sale. Meaning, you can't simply type your home zip code into the field. Also if you type in New York, you won't get listings for nearby Brooklyn or Queens, and if you type in New York City, it returns zero results.
Luckily, we were able to display all 202 store locations due to get the PS5 restock and we've listed them below.
63 New York GameStop PS5 restock store locations
GameStop said that some of its New York City stores will have the PS5 console, but there are a lot of GameStop locations on the map. We dove into the list of stores in the GameStop database to determine which GameStop says will sell PS5 on Thursday September 30.
- Store name: Staten Island Mall
- Store address: 2655 Richmond Ave, Space T-109, Staten Island, NY, 10314
- Store name: St. George's Crossing
- Store address: 869 ST GEORGES AVE, Woodbridge, NJ, 7095
- Store name: Myrtle Ave/Ridgewood
- Store address: 57-20 MYRTLE AVE, Ridgewood, NY, 11385
- Store name: Fresh Meadows
- Store address: 6116 188th Street, STE 25, Fresh Meadows, NY, 11365
- Store name: Steinway Street
- Store address: 31-58 Steinway ST, Astoria, NY, 11103
- Store name: South Cove Plaza
- Store address: 205 LEFANTE WAY, Bayonne, NJ, 7002
- Store name: Hylan Plaza S/C
- Store address: 2660 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY, 10306
- Store name: Clocktower Plaza
- Store address: 9110 ATLANTIC AVE, OZONE PARK, NY, 11416
- Store name: Tower Square S/C
- Store address: 5106 B Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY, 11377
- Store name: Bensonhurst CBD
- Store address: 6713 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11204
- Store name: Georgetown S/C
- Store address: 2155 Ralph Avenue, #B, Brooklyn, NY, 11234
- Store name: Queens Center Adjacent
- Store address: 90-15 QUEENS BLVD, STE 1105, ELMHURST, NY, 11373
- Store name: Jackson Heights
- Store address: 3729 82ND ST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY, 11372
- Store name: Aviation Plaza
- Store address: 695 W. EDGAR ROAD, LINDEN, NJ, 7036
- Store name: Jamaica/Jamaica Avenue
- Store address: 163-08 Jamaica Avenue, JAMAICA, NY, 11432
- Store name: Bay Terrace S/C
- Store address: 211-41 26TH AVE, Bayside, NY, 11360
- Store name: Bensonhurst CBD
- Store address: 2141 86TH ST, Brooklyn, NY, 11214
- Store name: Flatbush CBD
- Store address: 1556 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11210
- Store name: Forest Promenade
- Store address: 1756 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10303
- Store name: Broadway Bayonne
- Store address: 487 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ, 7002
- Store name: Pitkin Avenue
- Store address: 1622 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11212
- Store name: Convery Plaza
- Store address: 365 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy, NJ, 8861
- Store name: Liberty Ave
- Store address: 1155 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11208
- Store name: Junction Blvd
- Store address: 37-10 Junction Blvd, Corona, NY, 11368
- Store name: Gateway Center
- Store address: 470 Gateway Dr, Unit 4, Brooklyn, NY, 11239
- Store name: Eastern Parkway
- Store address: 1110 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, 11213
- Store name: Smith Haven Mall
- Store address: 128 Smith Haven Mall, Space #H-12, Lake Grove, NY, 11755
- Store name: Sunrise Bend Center
- Store address: 6150 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY, 11758
Store name: Sunrise Hwy/Bayshore
- Store address: 1675 Sunrise Highway., Bayshore, NY, 11706
- Store name: Cherry Valley Avenue Shopping Center
- Store address: 466 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead, NY, 11552
- Store name: Fordham Road
- Store address: 2485 Grand Councourse, Bronx, NY, 10468
- Store name: Westchester
- Store address: 418 WESTCHESTER AVE, Bronx, NY, 10455
- Store name: Harlem
- Store address: 251 W 125TH ST, STE 5, New York, NY, 10027
- Store name: Court Street
- Store address: 115 Court St, Brooklyn, NY, 11201
- Store name: Green Acres Mall
- Store address: Green Acres Mall, 1120 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, NY, 11581
- Store name: Southport S/C
- Store address: 999-07 Montauk Hwy, Shirley, NY, 11967
- Store name: The Hub
- Store address: 166 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, NY, 11550
- Store name: Mayfair Shopping Center
- Store address: 70 Jericho Turnpike, Space 14, Commack, NY, 11725
- Store name: Parkchester CBD
- Store address: 1449 Metropolitan Ave, Suite C-5, Bronx, NY, 10462
- Store name: King Kullen
- Store address: 215 W MERRICK RD, Valley Stream, NY, 11580
- Store name: Jerome Avenue
- Store address: 3455 Jerome Ave, Bronx, NY, 10467
- Store name: New Horizons S/C
- Store address: 46 Horizon Plaza, Suite B160A, Bronx, NY, 10460
- Store name: Nassau Mall
- Store address: 3513 Hempstead Turnpike., Levittown, NY, 11756
- Store name: Centereach Mall
- Store address: 201 Centereach Mall, Centereach, NY, 11720
- Store name: Lake Success
- Store address: 1542 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY, 11040
- Store name: Atlantic Terminal
- Store address: 139 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11217
- Store name: Westchester S/C
- Store address: 1030 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY, 10459
- Store name: Fulton Street 545
- Store address: 465 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11201
- Store name: Rockville Centre
- Store address: 311 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY, 11570
- Store name: Graham Avenue
- Store address: 34 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11206
- Store name: Kohl's Plaza
- Store address: 346 Route 25A, Suite 70, Rocky Point, NY, 11778
- Store name: West Babylon Shopping Center
- Store address: 82 Route 109, West Babylon, NY, 11704
- Store name: Roosevelt Field
- Store address: 630 OLD COUNTRY RD, STE 1071B, GARDEN CITY, NY, 11530
- Store name: Broadway Mall
- Store address: 653 BROADWAY MALL, HICKSVILLE, NY, 11801
- Store name: Oceanside Plaza
- Store address: 3163 LONG BEACH RD, OCEANSIDE, NY, 11572
- Store name: Westchester Square
- Store address: 2744 E. Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY, 10461
- Store name: Sunset Plaza
- Store address: 1204 Deer Park Ave, North Babylon, NY, 11703
- Store name: Gateway Center @ Bronx Terminal
- Store address: 660 GATEWAY CENTER BLVD, Bronx, NY, 10451
- Store name: Sunrise Highway S/C
- Store address: 2200 SUNRISE HWY, Merrick, NY, 11566
- Store name: 32 E 14th Street
- Store address: 32 E 14th ST, New York, NY, 10003
- Store name: Roanoke Plaza
- Store address: 1080 Old Country Rd, Riverhead, NY, 11901
- Store name: Gateway Center
- Store address: 499 Sunrise Hwy, Unit 53, Patchogue, NY, 11772
- Store name: Selden Plaza
- Store address: 277 Middle Country Rd, Selden, NY, 11784
- Store name: Five Towns S/C
- Store address: 25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, NY, 11422
- Store name: 165 East 116th St
- Store address: 165 East 116th St, New York, NY, 10029
- Store name: 5406 5th Avenue
- Store address: 5406 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11220
- Store name: Knickerbocker Ave
- Store address: 368 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11237
Store name: Third Ave
- Store address: 1909 3rd Avenue, New York, NY, 10029
- Store name: 33rd and Broadway*
- Store address: , , ,
*This last location didn't have the address filled out in the GameStop PS5 restock location database, so we're unsure if it's actually going to have console stock.
61 Atlanta GameStop PS5 restock store locations
It's not just Atlanta but the surrounding area within the state of Georgia that will sell the PS5 console at GameStop within the next few hours.
- Store name: Southlake Pavillion
- Store address: 1845 Mt. Zion Road, Morrow, GA, 30260
- Store name: East West Commons
- Store address: 1757 E W CONNECTOR, Ste 475, Austell, GA, 30106
- Store name: Mall of Georgia Crossing
- Store address: 3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd, STE 370, Buford, GA, 30519
- Store name: Douglasville Pavilion
- Store address: 2860 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, GA, 30135
- Store name: Fayetteville Pavilion
- Store address: 141 Fayetteville Pavilion, Fayetteville, GA, 30214
- Store name: Cumberland Mall
- Store address: 1309 Cumberland Mall, CUMBERLAND MALL, Atlanta, GA, 30339
- Store name: Lenox Square
- Store address: 3393 PEACHTREE RD NE, STE 2027, Atlanta, GA, 30326
- Store name: Woodstock Square
- Store address: 180 Woodstock Square Ave, Ste #940, Woodstock, GA, 30189
- Store name: Beaver Ruin
- Store address: 4155 Lawrenceville Hwy, Suite 7, Lilburn, GA, 30047
- Store name: Conyers Plaza
- Store address: 1360 Dogwood Drive, Suite 107, Conyers, GA, 30013
- Store name: Camp Creek
- Store address: 3662 Marketplace Blvd., East Point, GA, 30344
- Store name: Center Stage @ Winder
- Store address: 444 Atlanta Hwy NW, Suite 800, Winder, GA, 30680
- Store name: McDonough Square
- Store address: 1144 HIGHWAY 20 81, McDonough, GA, 30253
- Store name: Wal-Mart S/C
- Store address: 697 Davis Rd., Suite 1600, Stockbridge, GA, 30281
- Store name: Target S/C
- Store address: 3061 Atlanta Highway, Tenant C, Athens, GA, 30606
- Store name: Loganville S/C
- Store address: 4211 ATLANTA HWY, STE 200, Loganville, GA, 30052
- Store name: Shops of Riverdale
- Store address: 7024 HIGHWAY 85, Riverdale, GA, 30274
- Store name: Gwinnett S/C
- Store address: 2615 Pleasant Hill RD, STE 200, Duluth, GA, 30096
- Store name: Lawrenceville Commons
- Store address: 65 Lawrencevill-Suwanne Rd., Ste 13, Lawrenceville, GA, 30044
- Store name: Union City SWM
- Store address: 4731 Jonesboro Road, Suite 180, Union City, GA, 30291
- Store name: Kennesaw S/C
- Store address: 2769 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, STE 10, Marietta, GA, 30066
- Store name: Gallery @ South Dekalb
- Store address: 2801 Candler Road, Space 22B, Decatur, GA, 30034
- Store name: Stone Mountain Festival
- Store address: 1825 Rockbridge Rd., Ste 3 - 16B2, Stone Mountain, GA, 30087
- Store name: Hudson Bridge Crossing
- Store address: 1542 HUDSON BRIDGE RD, Stockbridge, GA, 30281
- Store name: Howell Mill
- Store address: 1801 HOWELL MILL RD NW, STE 550, Atlanta, GA, 30318
- Store name: Marietta Trade Center
- Store address: 180 COBB PKWY N, C-1A, Marietta, GA, 30060
- Store name: Town Center At Cobb
- Store address: 400 ERNEST BARRETT PARKWAY, STE 270, KENNESAW, GA, 30144
- Store name: North Point Mall
- Store address: 1198 NORTH POINT CIRCLE, ALPHARETTA, GA, 30022
- Store name: Perimeter Mall
- Store address: 4400 ASHFORD DUNWOODY RD., SP 1690, Atlanta, GA, 30346
- Store name: Discover Mills
- Store address: 5900 SUGARLOAF PARKWAY, SPACE 167, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, 30043
- Store name: Mall Of Georgia
- Store address: 3333 Buford Drive, Suite 1015, Buford, GA, 30519
- Store name: N. Georgia Premium Outlet
- Store address: 800 HWY 400 ST S, STE 943, DAWSONVILLE, GA, 30534
- Store name: Henry Town Center
- Store address: 1806 JONESBORO ROAD, SPACE 645, MCDONOUGH, GA, 30253
- Store name: Panola Centre
- Store address: 3054 PANOLA RD, STE B, LITHONIA, GA, 30038
- Store name: Forum On Peachtree Pkwy
- Store address: 5165 PEACHTREE PARKWAY, SUITE 620, NORCROSS, GA, 30092
- Store name: Hiram Pavilion
- Store address: 5218 JIMMY LEE SMITH PKWY, STE 109, HIRAM, GA, 30141
- Store name: Lawrenceville Crossings
- Store address: 722 COLLINS HILL RD, STE E, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, 30046
- Store name: The Avenue West Cobb
- Store address: 3625 DALLAS HWY SW, STE 750, MARIETTA, GA, 30064
- Store name: Cofer Crossing
- Store address: 4363 Lawrenceville Highway Suite A, TUCKER, GA, 30084
- Store name: Johns Creek Village
- Store address: 11720 MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, STE 166, DULUTH, GA, 30097
- Store name: Providence Square
- Store address: 4101 ROSWELL RD, STE 901, MARIETTA, GA, 30062
- Store name: Pharrs Village
- Store address: 1830 SCENIC HWY N, STE 130, SNELLVILLE, GA, 30078
- Store name: Edgewood Retail District
- Store address: 1250 CAROLINE ST NE, STE 100, ATLANTA, GA, 30307
- Store name: Centre At Lovejoy
- Store address: 11367 TARA BLVD, HAMPTON, GA, 30228
- Store name: Cumming Marketplace
- Store address: 1060 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA, 30041
- Store name: Shoppes at Trickum
- Store address: 12186 Highway 92, Suite 105, Woodstock, GA, 30188
- Store name: Chamblee Village
- Store address: 1841 Chamblee Tucker RD, Ste 3A, Chamblee, GA, 30341
- Store name: Canton Marketplace
- Store address: 1810 Cumming Hwy, Shops H Ste 1320, Canton, GA, 30114
- Store name: Acworth Station
- Store address: 3345 Cobb Parkway, Space 3, Acworth, GA, 30101
- Store name: Stonebridge Village
- Store address: 5857 Spout Springs Road, Suite 303, Flowery Branch, GA, 30542
- Store name: Athens East Marketplace
- Store address: 4375 LEXINGTON RD, Athens, GA, 30605
- Store name: SWM Mansell Shops
- Store address: 976 MANSELL RD., STE B, Roswell, GA, 30076
- Store name: SWM Covington S/C
- Store address: 10333 Industrial Blvd NE, Covington, GA, 30014
- Store name: Lakeshore Station
- Store address: 350 Shallowford Rd, Ste A, Gainesville, GA, 30504
- Store name: Toco Hills Promenade
- Store address: 2955 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329
- Store name: Shoppes @ Banks Crossing
- Store address: 350 Banks Crossing Drive, Commerce, GA, 30529
78 Texas GameStop PS5 restock locations
Everything is bigger in Texas, and it has the most store GameStop locations that will sell the PS5 tomorrow. Here are all of the GameStop Texas stores that will carry it.
- Store name: Hulen Mall
- Store address: 4800 S HULEN ST, STE 2715, Fort Worth, TX, 76132
- Store name: Trinity Valley
- Store address: 2626 N JOSEY LN, STE 108, Carrollton, TX, 75007
- Store name: Kroger Plaza
- Store address: 503 N GALLOWAY AVE, Mesquite, TX, 75149
- Store name: Plaza Del Sol
- Store address: 909 E IRVING BLVD, Irving, TX, 75060
- Store name: Twin Creeks Village
- Store address: 816 W MCDERMOTT DR, Allen, TX, 75013
- Store name: The Parks @ Arlington
- Store address: 3811 S Cooper St, Ste 2400, Arlington, TX, 76015
- Store name: Steiger Crossing
- Store address: 2791 Ridge RD, Rockwall, TX, 75032
- Store name: Lennox Center
- Store address: 2160 N COIT RD, Ste 150, Richardson, TX, 75080
- Store name: Arbrook Oaks Shopping Center
- Store address: 3810 S Cooper St, STE 110, Arlington, TX, 76015
- Store name: OakridgePlaza
- Store address: 3112 N JUPITER RD, STE 308, Garland, TX, 75044
- Store name: White Rock Marketplace
- Store address: 11255 Garland Rd, Suite 1340, Dallas, TX, 75218
- Store name: C/o Barnes & Noble
- Store address: 2201 Preston Road Suite E, C/O Barnes & Noble, Plano, TX, 75093
- Store name: Shops at North East Mall
- Store address: 1420 W PIPELINE RD, Hurst, TX, 76053
- Store name: Caruth Haven Place
- Store address: 6109 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75206
- Store name: Buckingham Place
- Store address: 1332 S. Plano Road, Suite 630, Richardson, TX, 75081
- Store name: Grande Center Irving
- Store address: 2664 N BELT LINE RD, Irving, TX, 75062
- Store name: Brooks Crossing
- Store address: 6245 RUFE SNOW DR, STE 200, Watauga, TX, 76148
- Store name: Wynnewood Village
- Store address: 1073 Wynnewood Village SHP CTR, Dallas, TX, 75224
- Store name: Watauga Town Crossing
- Store address: 8004 Denton Hwy, Space #124, Watauga, TX, 76148
- Store name: Alta Mesa & McCart S/C
- Store address: 3504 Alta Mesa Blvd, STE 108, Fort Worth, TX, 76133
- Store name: Ridgewood Village
- Store address: 2930 S 1ST ST, STE 800, Garland, TX, 75041
- Store name: Heritage Town Center
- Store address: 1301 W Glade RD, STE 164, Euless, TX, 76039
- Store name: Town East Mall
- Store address: 2050 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX, 75150
- Store name: Lake Air Court
- Store address: 1428 Wooded Acres, Suite 204, Waco, TX, 76710
- Store name: Terrell Corner
- Store address: 1888 W. Moore Avenue, Terrell, TX, 75160
- Store name: Lake Worth Center
- Store address: 6306 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, TX, 76135
- Store name: High Park
- Store address: 2540 E. Arkansas Lane, Suite 106, Arlington, TX, 76014
- Store name: Parker Crossing
- Store address: 1120 E PARKER RD, Plano, TX, 75074
- Store name: Buckner Marketplace
- Store address: 2943 S BUCKNER BLVD, STE 205, Dallas, TX, 75227
- Store name: Webb Chapel Marketplace
- Store address: 3450 Webb Chapel Extension, Dallas, TX, 75220
- Store name: Frankford Crossing
- Store address: 18352 Dallas Parkway, Suite 144, Dallas, TX, 75287
- Store name: Weatherford Commons
- Store address: 1936 S. Main Street, Weatherford, TX, 76086
- Store name: Corsicana Marketplace
- Store address: 3811 West Highway 31, Suite #102, Corsicana, TX, 75110
- Store name: Vinson Place
- Store address: 403 E. Hwy 377, Granbury, TX, 76048
- Store name: Ennis S/C
- Store address: 1012 E. Ennis Ave, Ennis, TX, 75119
- Store name: Pinnacle Park S/C
- Store address: 1515 N Cockrell Hill Rd, STE 101, Dallas, TX, 75211
- Store name: Roanoke Crossing
- Store address: 1224 N Hwy 377, STE 107, Roanoke, TX, 76262
- Store name: Wheatland Plaza
- Store address: 3215 KIRNWOOD DR, STE 103, Dallas, TX, 75237
- Store name: Collins S/C
- Store address: 1081 N COLLINS ST, Arlington, TX, 76011
- Store name: Mansfield Crossing
- Store address: 1301 E DEBBIE LN, STE 101, Mansfield, TX, 76063
- Store name: Shops of Cleburne
- Store address: 1608 W HENDERSON ST, Cleburne, TX, 76033
- Store name: North Beach and Tarrant S/C
- Store address: 8533 N BEACH ST, Keller, TX, 76244
- Store name: Beach Street Commons
- Store address: 3869 Maurice Avenue, Suite 109, Haltom City, TX, 76111
- Store name: Waxahachie Retail Center
- Store address: N 1035 HWY 77, Suite 800, Waxahachie, TX, 75165
- Store name: Shafer Plaza
- Store address: 1001 SW Wilshire Blvd., Suite H, Burleson, TX, 76028
- Store name: Firewheel Town Center
- Store address: 355 Coneflower Drive, Garland, TX, 75040
- Store name: Lancaster Corners
- Store address: 404 N I-35, STE 134, Lancaster, TX, 75146
- Store name: Hawk's Creek
- Store address: 562 Alta Mere DR, Fort Worth, TX, 76114
- Store name: Cross Pointe S/C
- Store address: 1453 N Saginaw Blvd, STE 125, Saginaw, TX, 76179
- Store name: Midlothian Crossing
- Store address: 151 Walton Way, Midlothian, TX, 76065
- Store name: Ross Henderson S/C
- Store address: 5334 Ross Ave, STE 350, Dallas, TX, 75206
- Store name: Grapevine Mills
- Store address: 3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PKWY, STE 501, GRAPEVINE, TX, 76051
- Store name: Gateway Station
- Store address: 1169 N BURLESON BLVD, STE 101, BURLESON, TX, 76028
- Store name: Mac Arthur Park
- Store address: 7601 N MACARTHUR BLVD, STE 184, IRVING, TX, 75063
- Store name: Highlands Of Flower Mound
- Store address: 6161 LONG PRAIRIE RD, STE 120, FLOWER MOUND, TX, 75028
- Store name: Buckner Commons
- Store address: 9208 E R L THORNTON FWY, STE 205 B, DALLAS, TX, 75228
- Store name: Broadway Corners S/c
- Store address: 5949 BROADWAY BLVD, STE 130, GARLAND, TX, 75043
- Store name: Grand Prairie Plaza
- Store address: 2205 W INTERSTATE 20, STE 300, GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, 75052
- Store name: Mansfield Towne Crossing
- Store address: 1811 HIGHWAY 287 N, STE 104, MANSFIELD, TX, 76063
- Store name: Central Texas Marketplace
- Store address: 2448 W LOOP 340, STE 29, WACO, TX, 76711
- Store name: Rowlett Corners
- Store address: 5401 KENWOOD DR, ROWLETT, TX, 75089
- Store name: Clifford Retail
- Store address: 301 CLIFFORD CENTER DR, Fort Worth, TX, 76108
- Store name: Mustang Crossing
- Store address: 351 FM 548, STE 104, Forney, TX, 75126
- Store name: Stephenville S/C
- Store address: 2811 W. Washington St., Suite T-4, Stephenville, TX, 76401
- Store name: La Gran Plaza
- Store address: 4200 S. Freeway, Suite 1013, Fort Worth, TX, 76115
- Store name: Uptown Village
- Store address: 305 W FM 1382, Suite 615, Cedar Hill, TX, 75104
- Store name: Little School Road Shops
- Store address: 1245 N LITTLE SCHOOL RD, ARLINGTON, TX, 76017
- Store name: Shops of Southlake
- Store address: 1251 E SOUTHLAKE BLVD, SPC 351, Southlake, TX, 76092
- Store name: Carrollton Parkway S/C
- Store address: 1906 E Belt Line, Carrollton, TX, 75006
- Store name: Sierra Vista S/C
- Store address: 3434 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 116, Dallas, TX, 75211
- Store name: Seagoville Corners
- Store address: 410 N Highway 175 Suite 202, Seagoville, TX, 75159
- Store name: SWM Renaissance Square
- Store address: 2912 E Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76110
- Store name: Lake June Plaza
- Store address: 12209 Lake June Rd, Suite 400, Balch Springs, TX, 75180
- Store name: Glen Oaks Crossing
- Store address: 4787 Vistawood, Suite 120, Dallas, TX, 75224
- Store name: Timber Creek Crossing
- Store address: 6176 Retail Road Suite 300, Dallas, TX, 75231
- Store name: Interstate 35
- Store address: 1517 N I 35 E, Bellmead, TX, 76705
- Store name: South Hulen Street
- Store address: 5900 South Hulen, Fort Worth, TX, 76132
- Store name: Timber Ridge
- Store address: 222 E FM 544, Suite 206, Murphy, TX, 75094
That was a lot of work to parse out a broken store locator. Please check with your local GameStop store to make sure the information in the GameStop database is correct and hasn't changed.
- How to buy PS5 today: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account