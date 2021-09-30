Exclusive: GameStop PS5 restock in-store event time and all 202 locations listed

Exclusive: The GameStop PS5 restock in-store event is tomorrow, September 30, and if you follow our PS5 and Twitter tracker Matt Swider, you will get alerts when the PS5 is in stock in the US – follow and turn on notifications.

We can confirm 202 GameStop locations in New York, Georgia and Texas will have its first in-store restock of 2021. It'll require bundles and PS5 Disc is the only console that will be for sale, at least at the GameStop locations we checked today. Another fact from where we checked: it'll cost $705 for all of the items included (everything is at face value).

Other stores may have different procedures – that's New York. The GameStop in-store restock time is when your local store opens (some open at 8am EDT) – but only if you live in three locations in the United States: New York, Atlanta and Dallas-Ft. Worth (or their surrounding areas), according to GameStop. The good news is that there are a bunch of stores in each location that will have PS5 stock.

We spend hours putting together a full list of all 202 GameStop locations, but first, here's how to get a leg up on PS5 restock alerts online:

When? Follow our PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications for instant restock news. It's the fastest way to get PS5 and Xbox stock updates.

GameStop store locations: all 202 locations listed

Here's something annoying: GameStop's broken PS5 restock store locator only exact matches a store location by its zip code or city name if they're due to have the PS5 for sale. Meaning, you can't simply type your home zip code into the field. Also if you type in New York, you won't get listings for nearby Brooklyn or Queens, and if you type in New York City, it returns zero results.

Luckily, we were able to display all 202 store locations due to get the PS5 restock and we've listed them below.

63 New York GameStop PS5 restock store locations

GameStop said that some of its New York City stores will have the PS5 console, but there are a lot of GameStop locations on the map. We dove into the list of stores in the GameStop database to determine which GameStop says will sell PS5 on Thursday September 30.

Store name: Staten Island Mall

Staten Island Mall Store address: 2655 Richmond Ave, Space T-109, Staten Island, NY, 10314



Store name: St. George's Crossing
Store address: 869 ST GEORGES AVE, Woodbridge, NJ, 7095

St. George's Crossing Store address: 869 ST GEORGES AVE, Woodbridge, NJ, 7095



Store name: Myrtle Ave/Ridgewood
Store address: 57-20 MYRTLE AVE, Ridgewood, NY, 11385

Myrtle Ave/Ridgewood Store address: 57-20 MYRTLE AVE, Ridgewood, NY, 11385



Store name: Fresh Meadows
Store address: 6116 188th Street, STE 25, Fresh Meadows, NY, 11365

Fresh Meadows Store address: 6116 188th Street, STE 25, Fresh Meadows, NY, 11365



Store name: Steinway Street
Store address: 31-58 Steinway ST, Astoria, NY, 11103

Steinway Street Store address: 31-58 Steinway ST, Astoria, NY, 11103



Store name: South Cove Plaza
Store address: 205 LEFANTE WAY, Bayonne, NJ, 7002

South Cove Plaza Store address: 205 LEFANTE WAY, Bayonne, NJ, 7002



Store name: Hylan Plaza S/C
Store address: 2660 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY, 10306

Hylan Plaza S/C Store address: 2660 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY, 10306



Store name: Clocktower Plaza
Store address: 9110 ATLANTIC AVE, OZONE PARK, NY, 11416

Clocktower Plaza Store address: 9110 ATLANTIC AVE, OZONE PARK, NY, 11416



Store name: Tower Square S/C
Store address: 5106 B Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY, 11377

Tower Square S/C Store address: 5106 B Northern Blvd, Woodside, NY, 11377



Store name: Bensonhurst CBD
Store address: 6713 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11204

Bensonhurst CBD Store address: 6713 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11204



Store name: Georgetown S/C
Store address: 2155 Ralph Avenue, #B, Brooklyn, NY, 11234

Georgetown S/C Store address: 2155 Ralph Avenue, #B, Brooklyn, NY, 11234



Store name: Queens Center Adjacent
Store address: 90-15 QUEENS BLVD, STE 1105, ELMHURST, NY, 11373

Queens Center Adjacent Store address: 90-15 QUEENS BLVD, STE 1105, ELMHURST, NY, 11373



Store name: Jackson Heights
Store address: 3729 82ND ST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY, 11372

Jackson Heights Store address: 3729 82ND ST, JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY, 11372



Store name: Aviation Plaza
Store address: 695 W. EDGAR ROAD, LINDEN, NJ, 7036

Aviation Plaza Store address: 695 W. EDGAR ROAD, LINDEN, NJ, 7036



Store name: Jamaica/Jamaica Avenue
Store address: 163-08 Jamaica Avenue, JAMAICA, NY, 11432

Jamaica/Jamaica Avenue Store address: 163-08 Jamaica Avenue, JAMAICA, NY, 11432



Store name: Bay Terrace S/C
Store address: 211-41 26TH AVE, Bayside, NY, 11360

Bay Terrace S/C Store address: 211-41 26TH AVE, Bayside, NY, 11360



Store name: Bensonhurst CBD
Store address: 2141 86TH ST, Brooklyn, NY, 11214

Bensonhurst CBD Store address: 2141 86TH ST, Brooklyn, NY, 11214



Store name: Flatbush CBD
Store address: 1556 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11210

Flatbush CBD Store address: 1556 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11210



Store name: Forest Promenade
Store address: 1756 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10303

Forest Promenade Store address: 1756 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10303



Store name: Broadway Bayonne
Store address: 487 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ, 7002

Broadway Bayonne Store address: 487 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ, 7002



Store name: Pitkin Avenue
Store address: 1622 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11212

Store address: 1622 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11212



Store name: Convery Plaza

Store address: 365 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy, NJ, 8861



Store name: Liberty Ave

Store address: 1155 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11208



Store name: Junction Blvd

Store address: 37-10 Junction Blvd, Corona, NY, 11368



Store name: Gateway Center

Store address: 470 Gateway Dr, Unit 4, Brooklyn, NY, 11239



Store name: Eastern Parkway

Store address: 1110 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY, 11213



Store name: Smith Haven Mall

Store address: 128 Smith Haven Mall, Space #H-12, Lake Grove, NY, 11755



Store name: Sunrise Bend Center

Store address: 6150 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa, NY, 11758



Store name: Sunrise Hwy/Bayshore

Store name: Sunrise Hwy/Bayshore Store address: 1675 Sunrise Highway., Bayshore, NY, 11706



Store name: Cherry Valley Avenue Shopping Center

Store address: 466 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead, NY, 11552



Store name: Fordham Road

Store address: 2485 Grand Councourse, Bronx, NY, 10468



Store name: Westchester

Store address: 418 WESTCHESTER AVE, Bronx, NY, 10455



Store name: Harlem

Store address: 251 W 125TH ST, STE 5, New York, NY, 10027



Store name: Court Street

Store address: 115 Court St, Brooklyn, NY, 11201



Store name: Green Acres Mall

Store address: Green Acres Mall, 1120 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, NY, 11581



Store name: Southport S/C

Store address: 999-07 Montauk Hwy, Shirley, NY, 11967



Store name: The Hub

Store address: 166 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead, NY, 11550



Store name: Mayfair Shopping Center

Store address: 70 Jericho Turnpike, Space 14, Commack, NY, 11725



Store name: Parkchester CBD

Store address: 1449 Metropolitan Ave, Suite C-5, Bronx, NY, 10462



Store name: King Kullen

Store address: 215 W MERRICK RD, Valley Stream, NY, 11580



Store name: Jerome Avenue

Store address: 3455 Jerome Ave, Bronx, NY, 10467



Store name: New Horizons S/C

Store address: 46 Horizon Plaza, Suite B160A, Bronx, NY, 10460



Store name: Nassau Mall

Store address: 3513 Hempstead Turnpike., Levittown, NY, 11756



Store name: Centereach Mall

Store address: 201 Centereach Mall, Centereach, NY, 11720



Store name: Lake Success

Store address: 1542 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY, 11040



Store name: Atlantic Terminal

Store address: 139 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11217



Store name: Westchester S/C

Store address: 1030 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY, 10459



Store name: Fulton Street 545

Store address: 465 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11201



Store name: Rockville Centre

Store address: 311 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY, 11570



Store name: Graham Avenue

Store address: 34 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11206



Store name: Kohl's Plaza

Store address: 346 Route 25A, Suite 70, Rocky Point, NY, 11778



Store name: West Babylon Shopping Center

Store address: 82 Route 109, West Babylon, NY, 11704



Store name: Roosevelt Field

Store address: 630 OLD COUNTRY RD, STE 1071B, GARDEN CITY, NY, 11530



Store name: Broadway Mall

Store address: 653 BROADWAY MALL, HICKSVILLE, NY, 11801



Store name: Oceanside Plaza

Store address: 3163 LONG BEACH RD, OCEANSIDE, NY, 11572



Store name: Westchester Square

Store address: 2744 E. Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY, 10461



Store name: Sunset Plaza

Store address: 1204 Deer Park Ave, North Babylon, NY, 11703



Store name: Gateway Center @ Bronx Terminal

Store address: 660 GATEWAY CENTER BLVD, Bronx, NY, 10451



Store name: Sunrise Highway S/C

Store address: 2200 SUNRISE HWY, Merrick, NY, 11566



Store name: 32 E 14th Street

Store address: 32 E 14th ST, New York, NY, 10003



Store name: Roanoke Plaza

Store address: 1080 Old Country Rd, Riverhead, NY, 11901



Store name: Gateway Center

Store address: 499 Sunrise Hwy, Unit 53, Patchogue, NY, 11772



Store name: Selden Plaza

Store address: 277 Middle Country Rd, Selden, NY, 11784



Store name: Five Towns S/C

Store address: 25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, NY, 11422



Store name: 165 East 116th St

Store address: 165 East 116th St, New York, NY, 10029



Store name: 5406 5th Avenue

Store address: 5406 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11220



Store name: Knickerbocker Ave

Store address: 368 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11237



Store name: Third Ave

Store name: Third Ave Store address: 1909 3rd Avenue, New York, NY, 10029



Store name: 33rd and Broadway*

Store address: , , ,



*This last location didn't have the address filled out in the GameStop PS5 restock location database, so we're unsure if it's actually going to have console stock.

61 Atlanta GameStop PS5 restock store locations

It's not just Atlanta but the surrounding area within the state of Georgia that will sell the PS5 console at GameStop within the next few hours.

Store name: Southlake Pavillion

Southlake Pavillion Store address: 1845 Mt. Zion Road, Morrow, GA, 30260



Store name: East West Commons
Store address: 1757 E W CONNECTOR, Ste 475, Austell, GA, 30106

Store address: 1757 E W CONNECTOR, Ste 475, Austell, GA, 30106



Store name: Mall of Georgia Crossing

Store address: 3385 Woodward Crossing Blvd, STE 370, Buford, GA, 30519



Store name: Douglasville Pavilion

Store address: 2860 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, GA, 30135



Store name: Fayetteville Pavilion

Store address: 141 Fayetteville Pavilion, Fayetteville, GA, 30214



Store name: Cumberland Mall

Store address: 1309 Cumberland Mall, CUMBERLAND MALL, Atlanta, GA, 30339



Store name: Lenox Square

Store address: 3393 PEACHTREE RD NE, STE 2027, Atlanta, GA, 30326



Store name: Woodstock Square

Store address: 180 Woodstock Square Ave, Ste #940, Woodstock, GA, 30189



Store name: Beaver Ruin

Store address: 4155 Lawrenceville Hwy, Suite 7, Lilburn, GA, 30047



Store name: Conyers Plaza

Store address: 1360 Dogwood Drive, Suite 107, Conyers, GA, 30013



Store name: Camp Creek

Store address: 3662 Marketplace Blvd., East Point, GA, 30344



Store name: Center Stage @ Winder

Store address: 444 Atlanta Hwy NW, Suite 800, Winder, GA, 30680



Store name: McDonough Square

Store address: 1144 HIGHWAY 20 81, McDonough, GA, 30253



Store name: Wal-Mart S/C

Store address: 697 Davis Rd., Suite 1600, Stockbridge, GA, 30281



Store name: Target S/C

Store address: 3061 Atlanta Highway, Tenant C, Athens, GA, 30606



Store name: Loganville S/C

Store address: 4211 ATLANTA HWY, STE 200, Loganville, GA, 30052



Store name: Shops of Riverdale

Store address: 7024 HIGHWAY 85, Riverdale, GA, 30274



Store name: Gwinnett S/C

Store address: 2615 Pleasant Hill RD, STE 200, Duluth, GA, 30096



Store name: Lawrenceville Commons

Store address: 65 Lawrencevill-Suwanne Rd., Ste 13, Lawrenceville, GA, 30044



Store name: Union City SWM

Store address: 4731 Jonesboro Road, Suite 180, Union City, GA, 30291



Store name: Kennesaw S/C

Store address: 2769 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, STE 10, Marietta, GA, 30066



Store name: Gallery @ South Dekalb

Store address: 2801 Candler Road, Space 22B, Decatur, GA, 30034



Store name: Stone Mountain Festival

Store address: 1825 Rockbridge Rd., Ste 3 - 16B2, Stone Mountain, GA, 30087



Store name: Hudson Bridge Crossing

Store address: 1542 HUDSON BRIDGE RD, Stockbridge, GA, 30281



Store name: Howell Mill

Store address: 1801 HOWELL MILL RD NW, STE 550, Atlanta, GA, 30318



Store name: Marietta Trade Center

Store address: 180 COBB PKWY N, C-1A, Marietta, GA, 30060



Store name: Town Center At Cobb

Store address: 400 ERNEST BARRETT PARKWAY, STE 270, KENNESAW, GA, 30144



Store name: North Point Mall

Store address: 1198 NORTH POINT CIRCLE, ALPHARETTA, GA, 30022



Store name: Perimeter Mall

Store address: 4400 ASHFORD DUNWOODY RD., SP 1690, Atlanta, GA, 30346



Store name: Discover Mills

Store address: 5900 SUGARLOAF PARKWAY, SPACE 167, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, 30043



Store name: Mall Of Georgia

Store address: 3333 Buford Drive, Suite 1015, Buford, GA, 30519



Store name: N. Georgia Premium Outlet

Store address: 800 HWY 400 ST S, STE 943, DAWSONVILLE, GA, 30534



Store name: Henry Town Center

Store address: 1806 JONESBORO ROAD, SPACE 645, MCDONOUGH, GA, 30253



Store name: Panola Centre

Store address: 3054 PANOLA RD, STE B, LITHONIA, GA, 30038



Store name: Forum On Peachtree Pkwy

Store address: 5165 PEACHTREE PARKWAY, SUITE 620, NORCROSS, GA, 30092



Store name: Hiram Pavilion

Store address: 5218 JIMMY LEE SMITH PKWY, STE 109, HIRAM, GA, 30141



Store name: Lawrenceville Crossings

Store address: 722 COLLINS HILL RD, STE E, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, 30046



Store name: The Avenue West Cobb

Store address: 3625 DALLAS HWY SW, STE 750, MARIETTA, GA, 30064



Store name: Cofer Crossing

Store address: 4363 Lawrenceville Highway Suite A, TUCKER, GA, 30084



Store name: Johns Creek Village

Store address: 11720 MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, STE 166, DULUTH, GA, 30097



Store name: Providence Square

Store address: 4101 ROSWELL RD, STE 901, MARIETTA, GA, 30062



Store name: Pharrs Village

Store address: 1830 SCENIC HWY N, STE 130, SNELLVILLE, GA, 30078



Store name: Edgewood Retail District

Store address: 1250 CAROLINE ST NE, STE 100, ATLANTA, GA, 30307



Store name: Centre At Lovejoy

Store address: 11367 TARA BLVD, HAMPTON, GA, 30228



Store name: Cumming Marketplace

Store address: 1060 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA, 30041



Store name: Shoppes at Trickum

Store address: 12186 Highway 92, Suite 105, Woodstock, GA, 30188





Store name: Chamblee Village

Store address: 1841 Chamblee Tucker RD, Ste 3A, Chamblee, GA, 30341



Store name: Canton Marketplace

Store address: 1810 Cumming Hwy, Shops H Ste 1320, Canton, GA, 30114



Store name: Acworth Station

Store address: 3345 Cobb Parkway, Space 3, Acworth, GA, 30101



Store name: Stonebridge Village

Store address: 5857 Spout Springs Road, Suite 303, Flowery Branch, GA, 30542



Store name: Athens East Marketplace

Store address: 4375 LEXINGTON RD, Athens, GA, 30605



Store name: SWM Mansell Shops

Store address: 976 MANSELL RD., STE B, Roswell, GA, 30076



Store name: SWM Covington S/C

Store address: 10333 Industrial Blvd NE, Covington, GA, 30014



Store name: Lakeshore Station

Store address: 350 Shallowford Rd, Ste A, Gainesville, GA, 30504



Store name: Toco Hills Promenade

Store address: 2955 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329



Store name: Shoppes @ Banks Crossing

Store address: 350 Banks Crossing Drive, Commerce, GA, 30529

78 Texas GameStop PS5 restock locations

Everything is bigger in Texas, and it has the most store GameStop locations that will sell the PS5 tomorrow. Here are all of the GameStop Texas stores that will carry it.

Store name: Hulen Mall

Store address: 4800 S HULEN ST, STE 2715, Fort Worth, TX, 76132



Store name: Trinity Valley

Store address: 2626 N JOSEY LN, STE 108, Carrollton, TX, 75007



Store name: Kroger Plaza

Store address: 503 N GALLOWAY AVE, Mesquite, TX, 75149



Store name: Plaza Del Sol

Store address: 909 E IRVING BLVD, Irving, TX, 75060



Store name: Twin Creeks Village

Store address: 816 W MCDERMOTT DR, Allen, TX, 75013



Store name: The Parks @ Arlington

Store address: 3811 S Cooper St, Ste 2400, Arlington, TX, 76015



Store name: Steiger Crossing

Store address: 2791 Ridge RD, Rockwall, TX, 75032



Store name: Lennox Center

Store address: 2160 N COIT RD, Ste 150, Richardson, TX, 75080



Store name: Arbrook Oaks Shopping Center

Store address: 3810 S Cooper St, STE 110, Arlington, TX, 76015



Store name: OakridgePlaza

Store address: 3112 N JUPITER RD, STE 308, Garland, TX, 75044



Store name: White Rock Marketplace

Store address: 11255 Garland Rd, Suite 1340, Dallas, TX, 75218



Store name: C/o Barnes & Noble

Store address: 2201 Preston Road Suite E, C/O Barnes & Noble, Plano, TX, 75093



Store name: Shops at North East Mall

Store address: 1420 W PIPELINE RD, Hurst, TX, 76053



Store name: Caruth Haven Place

Store address: 6109 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75206



Store name: Buckingham Place

Store address: 1332 S. Plano Road, Suite 630, Richardson, TX, 75081



Store name: Grande Center Irving

Store address: 2664 N BELT LINE RD, Irving, TX, 75062



Store name: Brooks Crossing

Store address: 6245 RUFE SNOW DR, STE 200, Watauga, TX, 76148



Store name: Wynnewood Village

Store address: 1073 Wynnewood Village SHP CTR, Dallas, TX, 75224



Store name: Watauga Town Crossing

Store address: 8004 Denton Hwy, Space #124, Watauga, TX, 76148



Store name: Alta Mesa & McCart S/C

Store address: 3504 Alta Mesa Blvd, STE 108, Fort Worth, TX, 76133



Store name: Ridgewood Village

Store address: 2930 S 1ST ST, STE 800, Garland, TX, 75041



Store name: Heritage Town Center

Store address: 1301 W Glade RD, STE 164, Euless, TX, 76039



Store name: Town East Mall

Store address: 2050 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX, 75150



Store name: Lake Air Court

Store address: 1428 Wooded Acres, Suite 204, Waco, TX, 76710



Store name: Terrell Corner

Store address: 1888 W. Moore Avenue, Terrell, TX, 75160





Store name: Lake Worth Center

Store address: 6306 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, TX, 76135



Store name: High Park

Store address: 2540 E. Arkansas Lane, Suite 106, Arlington, TX, 76014



Store name: Parker Crossing

Store address: 1120 E PARKER RD, Plano, TX, 75074



Store name: Buckner Marketplace

Store address: 2943 S BUCKNER BLVD, STE 205, Dallas, TX, 75227



Store name: Webb Chapel Marketplace

Store address: 3450 Webb Chapel Extension, Dallas, TX, 75220



Store name: Frankford Crossing

Store address: 18352 Dallas Parkway, Suite 144, Dallas, TX, 75287



Store name: Weatherford Commons

Store address: 1936 S. Main Street, Weatherford, TX, 76086



Store name: Corsicana Marketplace

Store address: 3811 West Highway 31, Suite #102, Corsicana, TX, 75110



Store name: Vinson Place

Store address: 403 E. Hwy 377, Granbury, TX, 76048



Store name: Ennis S/C

Store address: 1012 E. Ennis Ave, Ennis, TX, 75119



Store name: Pinnacle Park S/C

Store address: 1515 N Cockrell Hill Rd, STE 101, Dallas, TX, 75211



Store name: Roanoke Crossing

Store address: 1224 N Hwy 377, STE 107, Roanoke, TX, 76262



Store name: Wheatland Plaza

Store address: 3215 KIRNWOOD DR, STE 103, Dallas, TX, 75237



Store name: Collins S/C

Store address: 1081 N COLLINS ST, Arlington, TX, 76011



Store name: Mansfield Crossing

Store address: 1301 E DEBBIE LN, STE 101, Mansfield, TX, 76063



Store name: Shops of Cleburne

Store address: 1608 W HENDERSON ST, Cleburne, TX, 76033



Store name: North Beach and Tarrant S/C

Store address: 8533 N BEACH ST, Keller, TX, 76244



Store name: Beach Street Commons

Store address: 3869 Maurice Avenue, Suite 109, Haltom City, TX, 76111



Store name: Waxahachie Retail Center

Store address: N 1035 HWY 77, Suite 800, Waxahachie, TX, 75165



Store name: Shafer Plaza

Store address: 1001 SW Wilshire Blvd., Suite H, Burleson, TX, 76028



Store name: Firewheel Town Center

Store address: 355 Coneflower Drive, Garland, TX, 75040



Store name: Lancaster Corners

Store address: 404 N I-35, STE 134, Lancaster, TX, 75146



Store name: Hawk's Creek

Store address: 562 Alta Mere DR, Fort Worth, TX, 76114



Store name: Cross Pointe S/C

Store address: 1453 N Saginaw Blvd, STE 125, Saginaw, TX, 76179



Store name: Midlothian Crossing

Store address: 151 Walton Way, Midlothian, TX, 76065



Store name: Ross Henderson S/C

Store address: 5334 Ross Ave, STE 350, Dallas, TX, 75206



Store name: Grapevine Mills

Store address: 3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PKWY, STE 501, GRAPEVINE, TX, 76051



Store name: Gateway Station

Store address: 1169 N BURLESON BLVD, STE 101, BURLESON, TX, 76028



Store name: Mac Arthur Park

Store address: 7601 N MACARTHUR BLVD, STE 184, IRVING, TX, 75063



Store name: Highlands Of Flower Mound

Store address: 6161 LONG PRAIRIE RD, STE 120, FLOWER MOUND, TX, 75028



Store name: Buckner Commons

Store address: 9208 E R L THORNTON FWY, STE 205 B, DALLAS, TX, 75228



Store name: Broadway Corners S/c

Store address: 5949 BROADWAY BLVD, STE 130, GARLAND, TX, 75043



Store name: Grand Prairie Plaza

Store address: 2205 W INTERSTATE 20, STE 300, GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, 75052



Store name: Mansfield Towne Crossing

Store address: 1811 HIGHWAY 287 N, STE 104, MANSFIELD, TX, 76063



Store name: Central Texas Marketplace

Store address: 2448 W LOOP 340, STE 29, WACO, TX, 76711



Store name: Rowlett Corners

Store address: 5401 KENWOOD DR, ROWLETT, TX, 75089



Store name: Clifford Retail

Store address: 301 CLIFFORD CENTER DR, Fort Worth, TX, 76108



Store name: Mustang Crossing

Store address: 351 FM 548, STE 104, Forney, TX, 75126



Store name: Stephenville S/C

Store address: 2811 W. Washington St., Suite T-4, Stephenville, TX, 76401



Store name: La Gran Plaza

Store address: 4200 S. Freeway, Suite 1013, Fort Worth, TX, 76115



Store name: Uptown Village

Store address: 305 W FM 1382, Suite 615, Cedar Hill, TX, 75104



Store name: Little School Road Shops

Store address: 1245 N LITTLE SCHOOL RD, ARLINGTON, TX, 76017



Store name: Shops of Southlake

Store address: 1251 E SOUTHLAKE BLVD, SPC 351, Southlake, TX, 76092



Store name: Carrollton Parkway S/C

Store address: 1906 E Belt Line, Carrollton, TX, 75006



Store name: Sierra Vista S/C

Store address: 3434 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 116, Dallas, TX, 75211



Store name: Seagoville Corners

Store address: 410 N Highway 175 Suite 202, Seagoville, TX, 75159



Store name: SWM Renaissance Square

Store address: 2912 E Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76110



Store name: Lake June Plaza

Store address: 12209 Lake June Rd, Suite 400, Balch Springs, TX, 75180



Store name: Glen Oaks Crossing

Store address: 4787 Vistawood, Suite 120, Dallas, TX, 75224



Store name: Timber Creek Crossing

Store address: 6176 Retail Road Suite 300, Dallas, TX, 75231



Store name: Interstate 35

Store address: 1517 N I 35 E, Bellmead, TX, 76705



Store name: South Hulen Street

Store address: 5900 South Hulen, Fort Worth, TX, 76132



Store name: Timber Ridge

Timber Ridge Store address: 222 E FM 544, Suite 206, Murphy, TX, 75094

That was a lot of work to parse out a broken store locator. Please check with your local GameStop store to make sure the information in the GameStop database is correct and hasn't changed.